USD/INR: Rupee opens firmer amid trade optimism, RBI rate cut calls

- Rupee tracks the Chinese yuan higher amid fresh trade optimism.
- USD/INR tests 71.60 key support amid rising odds of RBI rate cut next month.
- Focus remains on trade-related developments and US macro data.
The USD/INR pair is seen on the back foot near four-day lows of 71.609, starting out this Tuesday’s business, as the rupee benefits from the rise in its Chinese peers on fresh trade talks momentum. Both US and Chinese top trade negotiators held a phone call earlier today and reached a trade consensus on resolving the issues.
Moreover, the strength in the rupee can be attributed to rising hopes of fresh stimulus from the Indian government to counter a slowdown in the economy. According to a report in The Economic Times, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the finance ministry are actively contemplating a one-time loan recast for real estate developers and have sought the view of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the matter, per Reuters.
However, the downside in the spot remains limited, as markets still remain jittery over a potential phase one trade deal and continue to underpin the safe-haven demand for the US dollar when compared to its main rivals. The US dollar index keeps its range near-weekly tops of 98.38, now trading flat on the day.
Further, the increased odds of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next month are likely to rescue the USD/INR bulls. According to the latest Reuters poll of more than 70 economists, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut its repo rate for the sixth time in a row by 25 basis points to 4.90% at its Dec. 3-5 meeting. The economists believe that the rate reductions would either marginally boost the Indian economy or have no impact.
In the day ahead, the sentiment around the cross will be mainly influenced by the US-China trade developments driven USD price-action, as the focus shifts towards the US macro news due later in the NA session today.
USD/INR Technical levels to consider
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.6675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|71.6651
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.4193
|Daily SMA50
|71.1927
|Daily SMA100
|70.8424
|Daily SMA200
|70.2252
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.8775
|Previous Daily Low
|71.6102
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.7123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.7754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5577
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.4504
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.2905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.9849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.0922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
