Reuters reports the latest statement from India’s Finance Minister Sitharaman, as she announced a series of fiscal measures to ramp up country’s slowing economic growth.

Propose to slash corporate tax rate for domestic firms.

Corporate tax rate slashed to 25.75 % effective tax rate.

No minimum alternate tax on local companies.

New locally incorporated firm on or after October 1 making fresh investment into manufacturing option to pay income tax at 15%.

Passed ordinance to amend income tax act, finance act.

Cut minimum alternate tax (MAT) for companies that continue to avail exemptions to 15%.

New manufacturing companies shall not be required to pay MAT.

Enhanced surcharge to not apply on capital gains arising on sale of equity.