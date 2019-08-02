USD/INR: Rupee gains recorded in July are likely to be shortlived – MUFG

In it's Foreign Exchange Outlook report, analysts at MUFG Bank, see that recent gains of the Indian Rupee are likely to be temporary. They forecast USD/INR at 69.00 for the third quarter, and at 70.50 for the second quarter of next year.
Key Quotes
“During July the Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar in terms of London closing rates from 69.020 to 68.793. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut the benchmark repo rate by 25bps to 5.50% on 7th August.”
“The Indian rupee’s gains against the dollar in July were chalked up during the first week of the month when the government revealed the Union Budget for FY19/20, but the rupee recorded losses thereafter. While immediate reaction to the Budget was positive, investor sentiment soon turned sour as the Budget also included a surcharge on the super-rich which is also applicable to foreign portfolio investors (FPI), sovereign wealth funds and alternate investment funds. Up to 40% of FPIs are liable to the surcharge. This is why FPIs offloaded USD1.7 bn worth of equities in July, making it the largest outflow since October 2018.”
“Rupee gains recorded in July are likely to be shortlived as FPIs continue to reduce its holdings of Indian assets. In addition, the dollar is expected to be supported from near term euro weakness as the ECB embarks on policy easing. Further, India’s real yield will continue to narrow with the RBI set to cut the benchmark repo rate by 25bps for the fourth consecutive time this year at its upcoming meeting on 7th August. As at June, India’s real yield has fallen to 2.57%, which is the lowest since July 2018.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.