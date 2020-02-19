USD/INR risk reversals hit four-month high on call demand

Premium or demand for call options has hit the highest level since October.

Investors are addition bets to position for dollar strength.

The options market is most bullish on the USD/INR pair in over four months.

The one-month 25 delta risk reversals jumped to 0.60 on Tuesday – the highest level since Oct. 8, 2019 – indicating investors are adding bets to position for strength in the US dollar.

A positive reading indicates higher demand for call options (bullish bets) compared to put options (bearish bets).

USD/INR closed Tuesday with 0.35% gains at 71.5690. Since September, the pair has been restricted to a narrowing price range between 70.30 and 72.40. The increased demand for call options, as highlighted by risk reversals, suggests the investors are expecting USD/INR to break higher from its multi-month range.

INR1MRR