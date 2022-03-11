USD/INR retreats from multi-year high at 77.20 after OPEC cartel promises more oil supply

However, the clouds of uncertainty over the Indian rupee have yet not faded off as the galloping inflation in the US is compelling the Federal Reserve (Fed) for an aggressive tightening monetary policy next week. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) landed at a multi-decade high at 7.9% against the prior print of 7.5%. Moreover, the February print is untouched by the elevated oil prices, which has raised the bets over an interest rate decision yielding a 50-basis point (bps) rate hike.

It is worth noting that the black gold has plunged almost 18% in the last three trading sessions after the cartel promised to use their unutilized capacity to leak more oil into the world economy. This has brought a ray of hope to the Indian rupee and has strengthened it against the greenback. Apart from that, Indian indices have rebounded strongly in the last three trading sessions.

The USD/INR has witnessed a steep fall from a multi-year high at 77.17 after OPEC promised to pump more oil to fix the demand-supply imbalance on the urge of US President Joe Biden.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.