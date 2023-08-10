USD/INR remains on the defensive near 82.85 after RBI’s inaction, focus shifts to US CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/INR meets with a fresh supply on Thursday, though lacks follow-through.
  • The RBI’s decision to maintain the status quo do little to provide any impetus.
  • Traders keenly await the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.

The USD/INR pair comes under some selling pressure during the Asian session on Thursday and move away from a more than six-month top, levels just above the 83.00 mark touched the previous day. Spot prices remain depressed around the 82.80-82.85 region and move little after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its policy decision.

As was widely anticipated, the Indian central bank decides to maintain the status quo and leave its key policy rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.50% for the third time in a row. The Indian Rupee (INR), meanwhile, draws some support from an increase in the RBI’s average inflation forecast for the financial year (FY) 2024 to 5.40% from the 5.1% estimated previously.

Adding to this, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the economy is showing enhanced strength and has made significant progress towards controlling inflation. Das, however, raises concerns about the recent spike in vegetable price inflation, though expects it to reverse quickly and sees inflation easing back to 5.2% in Q1 of FY25.

This, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, exerts some pressure on the USD/INR pair. That said, the downside remains cushioned as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North American session. The crucial US CPI report will influence expectations about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 82.8455
Today Daily Change -0.0775
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 82.923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.3227
Daily SMA50 82.2615
Daily SMA100 82.2096
Daily SMA200 82.1671
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 83.0316
Previous Daily Low 82.788
Previous Weekly High 82.8996
Previous Weekly Low 82.2
Previous Monthly High 82.8334
Previous Monthly Low 81.6588
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.9385
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.881
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.7968
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.6706
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.5533
Daily Pivot Point R1 83.0404
Daily Pivot Point R2 83.1577
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.2839

 

 

