- USD/INR pulls back from multi-month high as traders turn nervous ahead of RBI.
- RBI is mostly anticipated to announce fourth consecutive rate cut.
Having failed to sustain more than the five-month top, the USD/INR pair remains on the back foot while trading near 70.94 before European traders arrive on Wednesday.
In addition to the US Dollar (USD) pullback, mainly due to fresh risk-off, traders’ caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting also plays its role in limiting the pair’s moves.
Even if three consecutive rate cuts have infused enough liquidity into the Indian economy, the central bank is widely anticipated to announce the fourth cut of 0.25% to the headline rates, namely the Repo and Reverse Repo Rates. The reason could be a lesser change to the lending rates and declining bond yields.
On the other hand, the USD has multiple catalysts, led by a trade war with China, which drag the greenback to the south. Recently, China kept weakening its domestic currency and escalated tensions with the US.
As far as the bond yields are concerned, both the US and Indian 10-year treasuries offer the lowest numbers since late 2016.
Should the RBI refrain from additional rate cuts by announcing qualitative measures to push the policy actions toward the final customer, the pair is expected to liquidate its latest gains.
Technical Analysis
Price pullback joins overbought levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI), which in turn increases the odds for the quote’s further declines to 200-day moving average (DMA) level of 70.14 with a recent low near 70.47 being an intermediate halt. Meanwhile, pair’s upside break of 71.53 can escalate its run-up in the direction to yearly high surrounding 71.91.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY reverses a brief dip below 106.00 amid Treasury yields sell-off
The USD/JPY pair trims losses and regains the 106 handle in Wednesday's Asian trading, but the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the sell-off in Treasury yields and cautious trading in the Asian stocks.
Gold: Eyes on 127.2% Fibo target beyond $ 1500
The yellow metal has been on fire of late with the bulls have been eyeing up the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 while holding well above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges.
Forex Today: Sentiment sours again with safe havens in demand, NZD/USD crashes
Markets are stable after correcting higher on "turnaround Tuesday" but tensions are high. China has fixed USD/CNY just below 7.00, keeping the focus around its devaluation high. White House adviser Larry Kudlow said he still expects trade talks to resume in September.