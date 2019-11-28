USD/INR rebounds from three-week lows, 71.50 tested

- Rupee falls on state-run banks’ dollar bids, USD/INR jumps.
- US-China headlines will remain in focus amid Thanksgiving light trading.
The Indian rupee fell for the first time in four days vs. the US dollar this Thursday, sparking a solid bounce in USD/INR back above the 71.50 level. At the press time, the spot tests offers near the last, up 0.34% on the day.
Despite fresh US-China trade jitters over the Hong Kong Democracy Act and the subsequent broad US dollar weakness, the USD/INR trades with size-able gains, mainly driven by the reduced demand for the Indian currency in the domestic market, as importers are seeking the buck for their month-end dollar payments.
According to a dealer with the Indian state-run bank, “Major chunk of the current dollar bids are from state-run banks, likely for their importer clients. Some foreign banks are also buying dollars amid a weak risk appetite globally.”
“But any inflows into the spot market will be delayed due to U.S. holiday. This factor is keeping trading volumes weak, and that can have a disproportionate impact on the pair today,” he added.
The pair also remains unperturbed by the weakness in oil prices, as the broader market sentiments and domestic dollar bids continue to have a significant impact. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving holiday-thinned trading could also exaggerate the USD/INR moves.
USD/INR Technical levels to consider
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.4715
|Today Daily Change
|0.2298
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|71.238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.4665
|Daily SMA50
|71.195
|Daily SMA100
|70.9003
|Daily SMA200
|70.2269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.59
|Previous Daily Low
|71.2255
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.3647
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4508
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.1124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.8414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade concerns, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. Preliminary German inflation figures are awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains after YouGov projects Conservative landslide victory
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2950, extending its gains after YouGov's broad MRP poll showed PM Johnson's Conservatives winning by a wide margin. US traders are off today.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s
USD/JPY retreats from multi-month tops amid reviving safe-haven demand. Trump signed Hong Kong democracy bill and weighed on the risk sentiment. The downside is likely to remain limited amid relatively thin liquidity conditions.
Gold: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445
Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day. The moderate gain, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day MA is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.
Override Threat Trump Forced to Sign Hong Kong Bill, China Will Retaliate
Trump signed legislation today threatening Hong Kong with sanctions for human rights abuses. China promises retaliation. But I suspect both Trump and China will try to sweep this dispute under the rug to get a trade deal passed. But nothing here would surprise me.