USD/INR rebounds above 74 on broad USD strength

- US Dollar Index gains traction on stimulus hopes.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases early losses.
- India suspends all tourist visas until April 15th.
The USD/INR pair rose above the 74 handle during the first half of the day but struggled to stretch higher as the USD failed to find demand on growing investor scepticism over the Trump administration's economic stimulus package.
USD rebounds in American session
After sliding to 73.50 area, however, the pair gained traction and, once again, rose above the 74 mark. US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that they were planning to delay the tax deadline as part of the coronavirus economic response package to put $200 billion into the economy.
Reports suggest that the economic relief package is expected to be announced on Wednesday and put to a House vote on Thursday. Boosted by these headlines, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily losses and rose as much as 5% before turning flat on the day. The US Dollar Index capitalized on recovering US T-bond yields and rose to 96.50 area to lift the pair higher.
On the other hand, the Indian government in a statement announced that it has suspended all tourist visas from March 13th until April 15th to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to weigh on the INR.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.075
|Today Daily Change
|0.5695
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|73.5055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.358
|Daily SMA50
|71.7057
|Daily SMA100
|71.4832
|Daily SMA200
|70.9146
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.1975
|Previous Daily Low
|73.228
|Previous Weekly High
|74.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.9975
|Previous Monthly High
|72.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.077
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.9803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4452
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.7565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.0075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.787
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.9465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.6955
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
