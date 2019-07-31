USD/INR pulls back from 50-day EMA with all eyes on second-tier India/US data, Fed decision

- USD/INR remains under pressure while backing down from immediate key resistance ahead of the crucial data/events.
- Indian fundamentals haven’t been positive off-late while the Fed has the ability to surprise greenback buyers.
With the US Dollar (USD) buyers marking exhaustion ahead of key events, the USD/INR pair pullback back from 50-day EMA to 68.8525 heading into the European open on Wednesday.
Not only expectations of downbeat headlines from the Shanghai and market fears ahead of the key Fed meeting but wait for second-tier data from India and the US also exert downside pressure on the quote. Among the data, India’s Federal Fiscal Deficit and Infrastructure Output for June will precede the US ADP Employment Change and Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index for July.
While the previous deficit and infrastructure output figures from India haven’t been much impressive, 3,661.57 billion and 5.1% respectively, traders might cheer good monsoon in case the upbeat figures to drag the pair further down.
On the other hand, the US employment number can rise to 150K from 102K prior whereas manufacturing index may please greenback buyers with 50.5 mark against 49.7 earlier.
However, a major focus will be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision. The US central bank is expected to announce a 0.25% rate cut with likely dovish message concerning balance-sheet normalization. Though, upbeat comments from the Chairman Jerome Powell might not refrain from fuelling the USD.
Technical Analysis
Multiple supports around 68.60 and 68.40 can restrict the quote’s south-run to 68.00 round-figure while an upside break of 69.10, including 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), can trigger fresh advances to 69.40 and 70.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.