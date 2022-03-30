USD/INR Price News: Tumbles below 76.00 on upbeat market mood, oil sees more pain ahead

By Sagar Dua
  • USD/INR is auctioning below 75.60 as DXY weakens on positive market sentiment.
  • Falling oil prices add to the downside filters.
  • A cut-off in Russian military activity from a few areas of Ukraine doesn’t represent a ceasefire.

The USD/INR pair is hovering around 75.60 amid positive market sentiment after the Russia-Ukraine peace talks displayed their initial constructive outcome. Risk-sensitive assets are underpinned and a shift in liquidity from safe-haven assets has been witnessed.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has cut off its military activity in northern Ukraine and Kyiv as discussed in the peace talks. While Ukraine proposed to adopt neutral status with the stipulation of international guarantees to protect it from the attack. This was the first face-to-face discussion in nearly three weeks of negotiations and it has turned significant for a ceasefire.

Moscow's lead negotiator cautioned that Russia's promise to decrease military operations did not represent a ceasefire and a formal agreement with Kyiv had a long way to go, as per Reuters. However, the Indian rupee bulls are cheered by the headline and have been performing firmer against the greenback.

Adding to that, a serious plunge in oil prices is also supporting the Indian rupee as the latter is the leading importer of oil. The Indian rupee was facing sheer volatility earlier amid boiling oil prices as it was posing the risk of a wider fiscal deficit.  However, a downward trending black gold in the past few trading sessions has brought a sigh of relief for the Indian currency.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is auctioning near Tuesday’s low at 98.35, which is indicating more weakness. Also, a decisive slippage below Tuesday’s low would expose it to the round level support at 98.00.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.693
Today Daily Change 0.0248
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 75.6682
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.2667
Daily SMA50 75.4676
Daily SMA100 75.1535
Daily SMA200 74.7287
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.1395
Previous Daily Low 75.5598
Previous Weekly High 76.606
Previous Weekly Low 75.9466
Previous Monthly High 75.9006
Previous Monthly Low 74.3785
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.7812
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.9181
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.4388
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.2094
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.8591
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.0185
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.3688
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5982

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

