USD/INR Price News: Tumbles below 76.00 on upbeat market mood, oil sees more pain ahead

- USD/INR is auctioning below 75.60 as DXY weakens on positive market sentiment.
- Falling oil prices add to the downside filters.
- A cut-off in Russian military activity from a few areas of Ukraine doesn’t represent a ceasefire.
The USD/INR pair is hovering around 75.60 amid positive market sentiment after the Russia-Ukraine peace talks displayed their initial constructive outcome. Risk-sensitive assets are underpinned and a shift in liquidity from safe-haven assets has been witnessed.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has cut off its military activity in northern Ukraine and Kyiv as discussed in the peace talks. While Ukraine proposed to adopt neutral status with the stipulation of international guarantees to protect it from the attack. This was the first face-to-face discussion in nearly three weeks of negotiations and it has turned significant for a ceasefire.
Moscow's lead negotiator cautioned that Russia's promise to decrease military operations did not represent a ceasefire and a formal agreement with Kyiv had a long way to go, as per Reuters. However, the Indian rupee bulls are cheered by the headline and have been performing firmer against the greenback.
Adding to that, a serious plunge in oil prices is also supporting the Indian rupee as the latter is the leading importer of oil. The Indian rupee was facing sheer volatility earlier amid boiling oil prices as it was posing the risk of a wider fiscal deficit. However, a downward trending black gold in the past few trading sessions has brought a sigh of relief for the Indian currency.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is auctioning near Tuesday’s low at 98.35, which is indicating more weakness. Also, a decisive slippage below Tuesday’s low would expose it to the round level support at 98.00.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.693
|Today Daily Change
|0.0248
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|75.6682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.2667
|Daily SMA50
|75.4676
|Daily SMA100
|75.1535
|Daily SMA200
|74.7287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.1395
|Previous Daily Low
|75.5598
|Previous Weekly High
|76.606
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.9466
|Previous Monthly High
|75.9006
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.3785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.7812
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.9181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.4388
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.2094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.8591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.0185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.3688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.5982
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Sell-off extends below 122.00 on BOJ action, Japan FY-end flows
USD/JPY is plunging below 122.00, down over a big figure so far this Wednesday, as the BOJ's intervention in the bond market is finally helping the yen gain ground. The repatriation flows into the yen due to the Japanese fiscal year-end is also weighing heavily on the pair.
AUD/USD defends 0.7500 on softer USD and upbeat Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD is defending 0.7500, as progress on the Moscow-Kyiv peace talks underpins risk-on impulse, weighing on the safe-haven US dollar. Strong Australian Retail Sales also keep the aussie afloat. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs data.
Gold holds in positive ground as US dollar stumbles again
The gold price is elevated as the US dollar bleeds out along with US yields. The 10-yer yield is down around 2% on the day so far while the DXY index that measures the greenback vs. a basket of currencies is bleeding some 0.3% at the time of writing.
Here’s what to expect from Solana price after OpenSea integration
Solana price is on the verge of setting up a swing high around a crucial resistance barrier, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This move could be foreshadowing a retracement before the next leg-up, especially after OpenSea, one of the biggest NFT platforms announced support for Solana NFTs.
Tilray Inc retreats from three-month top on doubts over marijuana legalization chances
Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) extended its bullish momentum and hit three-month highs at $8.71 before retreating sharply to settle Tuesday at $8.32. The stock price still added 4.13% on the day. Tilray still has a solid foundation even if legalization does not pass in the US.