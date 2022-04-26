  • USD/INR slides to near 76.50 amid a minor correction in DXY.
  • The confluence of demand and supply worries has complicated the situation for investors.
  • A jumbo rate hike expectations have bolstered after Fed Powell stated that a 50 bps rate hike is on cards.

The USD/INR pair has witnessed a steep fall at open and is establishing below 76.50 as oil prices fall on global demand worries. The asset has remained in positive territory this month amid a strong upside in the greenback.

Oil prices are going through a rough time these trading sessions as a significant cut in the global growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and supply worries due to the prohibition of Russian oil by the Western leaders has complicated the situation for the market participants. However, the recent price action indicates that demand worries have been underpinned by investors, which is why oil prices have lost the psychological support of $100.00.

Meanwhile, a minor pullback has been displayed by the US dollar index (DXY) in the late Asian session. The DXY has printed a fresh two-year high at 101.86 as expectations of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have bolstered. The odds of a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Fed are substantially higher after Fed chair Jerome Powell stated that a rate hike of half a percent in May is on the cards. Also, the thinks tanks in the market are expecting the outset of balance sheet reduction sooner. The agenda of withdrawing helicopter money from the market will result in weakness for the risk-sensitive assets.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.4966
Today Daily Change -0.0523
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 76.5489
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.0502
Daily SMA50 75.9301
Daily SMA100 75.4217
Daily SMA200 74.8782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.7576
Previous Daily Low 76.4638
Previous Weekly High 76.7586
Previous Weekly Low 76.0849
Previous Monthly High 77.1725
Previous Monthly Low 75.2242
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.6453
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.576
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.4226
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.2963
Daily Pivot Point S3 76.1288
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.7164
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.8839
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.0102

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.0746

EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.0746

EUR/USD is consolidating the recovery above 1.0700, as the bulls lack the follow-through upside bias, despite the improving market mood and a broad US dollar retreat. ECB policymaker Kazaks said he prefers the first-rate hike in July. Focus shifts to the US data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.2750

GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.2750

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, holding the recovery gains amid a broad-based US dollar pullback and return of risk appetite. The further upside could be limited by the Fed-BOE policy divergence theme. US data awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold recaptures $1,900 on the road to recovery

Gold recaptures $1,900 on the road to recovery

Gold is seeing a dead cat bounce, recapturing the $1,900 mark after a juggernaut downside move on the US dollar's upsurge. XAUUSD witnessed an intense sell-off after failing to sustain above the psychological support of $1,950.00 last week. 

Gold News

Can Zilliqa price escape ranging market and rally to new highs

Can Zilliqa price escape ranging market and rally to new highs

Zilliqa shows an interesting recovery after the recent sell-off. This indicates that bulls are defending a key level, suggesting that a full-blown recovery above a support level seems likely.

Read more

What you need to know to trade Twitter ahead of Thursday’s earnings

What you need to know to trade Twitter ahead of Thursday’s earnings

Twitter is set to announce its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday and some analysts expect the microblogging platform to again incur losses.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures