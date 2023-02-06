USD/INR Price News: Soars above 82.50 as Fed stares more hikes, RBI policy in focus

- USD/INR has scaled firmly to near 82.50 as odds for further rate hikes by the Fed soar.
- The RBI is expected to keep the interest rate steady amid a slowdown in retail inflation.
- Market sentiment has turned negative amid US-China tensions.
The USD/INR pair has witnessed immense buying interest in the Asian session and has scaled above the critical resistance of 82.40. The impact of the upbeat United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data has strengthened the US Dollar Index (DXY).
S&P500 futures are facing sheer pressure in the Asian session as US-China tensions have joined fresh bets over the continuation of interest rate hiking by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The street started expecting a pause in the policy tightening by the Fed as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) started demonstrating a slowdown led by a contraction in consumer spending and economic activities. However, a fresh jump in the hiring process by the US firms has faded the expectations.
There is no denying the fact that a mammoth rise in the payroll data will trigger a rebound in the inflation projections as higher liquidity with households for disposal will escalate retail demand again. This has triggered a surge in the alpha generated by the 10-year US Treasury yields above 3.55%.
On the Indian rupee front, after the Union budget announcement, investors are shifting their focus toward the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is scheduled for Wednesday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to keep the repo rate steady at 6.5% as retail inflation has slowed down consecutively for the second month. However, core inflation is still a concern for the central bank.
Meanwhile, oil prices are failing to find a cushion after a vertical sell-off to near $73.50 as further higher interest rate hikes by the Fed will deepen US recession fears. It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil and lower oil prices might strengthen the Indian Rupee.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.4845
|Today Daily Change
|0.0239
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|82.4606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.5832
|Daily SMA50
|82.0784
|Daily SMA100
|81.9339
|Daily SMA200
|80.3406
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.5127
|Previous Daily Low
|81.7486
|Previous Weekly High
|82.5127
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.4605
|Previous Monthly High
|83.072
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.2208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.0405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.9685
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.4764
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.2043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.7326
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.0047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.4968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0800 ahead of EU data Premium
EUR/USD is holding steady just shy of the 1.0800 mark in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market tone, as investors assess Friday's US NFP blowout and hawkish Fed expectations. Eurozone data coming up next.
GBP/USD attempts to cross 1.2050, downside looks likely amid US-China tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attempted to extend its rebound move above the critical resistance of 1.2050 in the Tokyo session. The Cable gauged an intermediate cushion around 1.2000 amid subdued performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet Premium
Gold price is making a tepid recovery attempt toward the $1,900 level at the start of the week on Monday. Gold buyers a breathing a sigh of relief after two back-to-back days of extreme sell-off.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is this the beginning of the end for bulls?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is the glue that is holding this 2023 bull run intact for Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins. But chinks in BTC bulls’ armor are beginning to show, therefore, investors need to be cautious of a sudden reversal.
The Week Ahead - RBA rate meeting, UK Q4 GDP and earnings
Back in November the RBA hiked rates by a less than expected 25bps, amidst concern about the effects recent rate hikes were having on the Australian economy and ergo the housing market. At the time Governor Philip Lowe said that the RBA wanted to slow the pace.