- USD/INR snaps two-day downtrend, stays inside short-term trading range below 78.00.
- Indian equities remain downbeat tracking global clues and firmer oil prices.
- Reuters poll suggests the first annual decline in Indian stocks in seven years.
- FOMC Minutes, US Durable Goods Orders eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/INR pares the first daily gains in three around 77.55 as Indian markets open for Wednesday’s trading.
The Indian rupee (INR) managed to cheer the US dollar weakness during the last two days but the latest rebound of the greenback joins pessimism surrounding the Indian stocks to weigh on the pair prices.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) rises 0.21% intraday while bouncing off a four-week low to regain the 102.00 threshold. The DXY rebound could be linked to the risk-negative headlines from China and South Korea, as well as the market’s preparations for the US Durable Goods Orders for April, expected 0.6% versus 1.1% prior, as well as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes.
On the other hand, a Reuters poll mentioned that India's equity markets will mark their first annual decline in seven years in 2022 as higher interest rates and weakening growth prospects reduce the chances of a quick rebound from this year's already sharp drop. The justification for the same said, “Soaring inflation in India and around the world, with frayed supply chains made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has pushed most central banks to begin raising interest rates, triggering hefty outflows from risky assets.” It should be observed that India’s benchmark equity index BSE Sensex drops 7.0% during 2022.
That said, mixed sentiment and USD recovery could keep the USD/INR prices firmer ahead of key US data and Fed Minutes. The upside, however, needs to be backed by firmer US data and the FOMC member’s growing concerns over inflation, which in turn pushes them towards a more than 50 bps rate hike.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a 50-pip trading range between 77.35 and 77.85, USD/INR remains less interesting. However, the recent bearish RSI divergence hints that the pair buyers are running out of steam and hence any clear downside break of the 77.35 will be welcomed with zeal.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.5226
|Today Daily Change
|0.0390
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|77.4836
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.111
|Daily SMA50
|76.5118
|Daily SMA100
|75.7934
|Daily SMA200
|75.1671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.6642
|Previous Daily Low
|77.4747
|Previous Weekly High
|78.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.335
|Previous Monthly High
|77.0715
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.2634
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.5471
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.5918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.4175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.3514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.228
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.6069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.7303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.7964
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0700 with eyes on Lagarde, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD retreats towards intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend at monthly peak. The quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s recovery amid mixed sentiment and anxiety ahead of the key data/events during early Thursday in Europe.
GBP/USD eyes to recapture 1.2600 on positive market mood, FOMC eyed
The GBP/USD pair has rebounded gradually from a low of 1.2475 as positive market sentiment has underpinned the risk-sensitive currencies. The cable witnessed a steep fall on Tuesday after failing to overstep the round level resistance of 1.2600.
Gold sellers eye $1,848 on USD’s rebound ahead of Fed Minutes
Gold Price prints the first daily loss in five as the quote drops to the intraday low of around $1,860 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s rebound from a monthly low ahead of the key data/events.
Institutional investors continue to flow in despite Bitcoin’s lackluster performance
Bitcoin price is showing signs of a reach for the range’s upper limit as it bounces off a crucial support level. This development, from a short-term outlook, holds promise as BTC could retest the aforementioned level.
FOMC May Minutes Preview: Will the Fed have to sell MBS? Premium
FOMC will release the minutes of the May policy meeting on Wednesday, May 25. Markets have already priced in two more 50 bps Fed rate hikes. Investors will pay close attention to discussions around the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan.