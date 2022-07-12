USD/INR Price News: Rupee renews record low at 79.60 as India’s inflation, growth appear grim

- USD/INR prints four-day uptrend to refresh an all-time high.
- Reuters poll hints at further pain for Indian economy, RBI as inflation is likely to remain stronger for longer.
- US dollar cheers risk-off mood amid strong inflation expectations ahead of Wednesday’s CPI.
- Headlines concerning China, Europe also weigh on the market sentiment.
USD/INR takes the bids to refresh its all-time high at 79.58 during the four-day uptrend as US dollar bulls keep the reins amid fears of recession and inflation. Also contributing to the Indian rupee (INR) pair’s run-up during Tuesday’s Asian session are the downbeat market forecasts over the nation’s economic prospects.
India's inflation will hold above the top of the central bank's tolerance band for at least the rest of 2022, longer than previously thought, making several more interest rate hikes in coming months all but inevitable, a Reuters poll showed.
The survey also forecasts India GDP growth at 7.2% in the Financial Year (FY) 2023, 6.5% in FY2024 and 6.5% in FY2025 (versus 7.5%, 6.5% and 6.5% respective expectations published in April poll).
On a broader front, a record-high print of the US one-year inflation expectations, as per the NY Fed’s survey of one-year-ahead consumer inflation expectations, join chatters surrounding recession to propel the USD/INR prices. That said, the NY Fed’s inflation precursor jumped to 6.8% in June, versus 6.6% prior.
Also contributing to the market’s pessimism are the hopes of the Fed’s aggression, previously backed by the latest US jobs report. As per Friday’s release, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 372K for June, versus the expected 268K and downward revised 384K prior while the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.6%.
Further, Shanghai’s first coronavirus Omicron sub-variant BA-5 case escalated virus woes and public outrage after the dragon nation failed to sustain the unlock activities. Moreover, strong inflation data from the Asian major and doubts over Beijing’s GDP goal, as well as on the stimulus’ ability to renew optimism, also spoil the mood and keep USD/INR sellers hopeful. It should be noted that the likely gas storage for Eurozone and the anticipated economic slowdown in the old continent also fuel the Indian rupee pair.
Amid these plays, US stock futures and Asia-Pacific shares remain pressured while the US Treasury yields keep flashing recession woes by the press time.
Moving on, risk catalysts could entertain traders ahead of Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index for June, expected 8.8% versus 8.6% prior.
Technical analysis
Although overbought RSI (14) tests USD/INR buyers, the quote is all set to poke a fortnight-old resistance line near 79.85 unless declining below an upward sloping trend line from May 05, close to 78.80 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.577
|Today Daily Change
|0.0917
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|79.4853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.6073
|Daily SMA50
|77.9243
|Daily SMA100
|77.0087
|Daily SMA200
|75.9279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.5765
|Previous Daily Low
|79.2225
|Previous Weekly High
|79.557
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.8583
|Previous Monthly High
|79.091
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.3791
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.4413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.2797
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.0741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.9257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.6337
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.7821
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.9877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends parity in Asia, German ZEW eyed
EUR/USD is bouncing back towards 1.0050, having found fresh offers just ahead of parity. The US dollar keeps its winning momentum intact amid risk-aversion. Recession fears, the European gas crisis and China's covid lockdown worry sap investors' confidence. ZEW eyed.
AUD/USD eases towards 26-month low near 0.6700 as recession fears dominate
AUD/USD remains pressured around multi-month lows near 0.6700 amid sour sentiment. The Aussie NAB Sentiment data arrived mixed for June, economic slowdown woes prevail amid record-high US inflation expectations. Risk catalysts hold the key.
Gold turns volatile, a pullback looks likely
Gold price has displayed wild moves after surrendering the critical support of $1,732.27. The US dollar index has not displayed reversal signs and aims to higher ahead of US Inflation. The ongoing V-shape recovery suggests a responsive buying and is followed by a pullback move.
Why Tezos investors need to part from XTZ if this level breaks down
Tezos price action has formed an ascending triangle, hinting at a bullish outlook. However, considering the bearish backdrop, investors can expect a bearish breakout. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1.33 could trigger a 29% crash to $1.07.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!