USD/INR Price News: Rupee on the offers around 72.50 as S&P raises alarm on India

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

“India among Asian countries most vulnerable at the current juncture to reflation trade that is lifting US yields,” S&P Global Ratings said in its latest review report on the economy.

Additional takeaways

“India's current account stronger relative to normal levels.”

“Capital may be quicker to leave India and thus, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have to raise policy rates.”

“India's real policy rates below long-run average levels, eroding return buffers.”

USD/INR flirts with highs

Amid the negative risks highlighted by S&P above, the Indian rupee trades close to the daily lows of 72.58 against the US dollar.

At the press time, USD/INR adds 0.07% on the day, trading at 72.56.

USD/INR technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 72.554
Today Daily Change 0.0437
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 72.5013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.8494
Daily SMA50 72.9413
Daily SMA100 73.4116
Daily SMA200 73.9101
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.6321
Previous Daily Low 72.404
Previous Weekly High 73.4056
Previous Weekly Low 72.5973
Previous Monthly High 74.1841
Previous Monthly Low 72.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.4911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.5449
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.3928
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.2844
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.1648
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.6209
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.7405
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.849

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

