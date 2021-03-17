USD/INR Price News: Rupee on the offers around 72.50 as S&P raises alarm on India

“India among Asian countries most vulnerable at the current juncture to reflation trade that is lifting US yields,” S&P Global Ratings said in its latest review report on the economy.

Additional takeaways

“India's current account stronger relative to normal levels.”

“Capital may be quicker to leave India and thus, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have to raise policy rates.”

“India's real policy rates below long-run average levels, eroding return buffers.”

USD/INR flirts with highs

Amid the negative risks highlighted by S&P above, the Indian rupee trades close to the daily lows of 72.58 against the US dollar.

At the press time, USD/INR adds 0.07% on the day, trading at 72.56.

USD/INR technical levels