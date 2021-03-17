USD/INR Price News: Rupee on the offers around 72.50 as S&P raises alarm on India

“India among Asian countries most vulnerable at the current juncture to reflation trade that is lifting US yields,” S&P Global Ratings said in its latest review report on the economy.
Additional takeaways
“India's current account stronger relative to normal levels.”
“Capital may be quicker to leave India and thus, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have to raise policy rates.”
“India's real policy rates below long-run average levels, eroding return buffers.”
USD/INR flirts with highs
Amid the negative risks highlighted by S&P above, the Indian rupee trades close to the daily lows of 72.58 against the US dollar.
At the press time, USD/INR adds 0.07% on the day, trading at 72.56.
USD/INR technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.554
|Today Daily Change
|0.0437
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|72.5013
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8494
|Daily SMA50
|72.9413
|Daily SMA100
|73.4116
|Daily SMA200
|73.9101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.6321
|Previous Daily Low
|72.404
|Previous Weekly High
|73.4056
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.5973
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.4911
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.5449
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.3928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.2844
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.1648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.6209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day
EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.
GBP/USD aims for 1.3950 key hurdle after snapping three-day losing streak
GBP/USD picks up bids following its bounce off 1.3809. Convergence of 21-day SMA, three-week-old falling trend channel challenges the bulls. Ascending trend line from early February, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1730 area, FOMC awaited
Gold prolonged its consolidative price moves for the second straight session on Wednesday. The precious metal, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past two trading session.
Dogecoin could surge 45% if this key level holds
Dogecoin price is range-bound between a supply barrier at $0.063 and a stable support level at $0.047 for almost a month. Drawing trendlines along these barriers results in a horizontal parallel channel. The technical formation predicts a 25% move.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.