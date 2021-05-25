USD/INR Price News: Rupee hits two-month highs near 72.75 on India’s covid stimulus news

India is outlining an economic stimulus package for the sectors worst affected by the latest COVID-19 wave, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The sources said that the Finance Ministry is considering relief plans for various sectors such as tourism, aviation, hospitality industries and small and medium-sized companies, which need additional support measures.
No additional details are available, as the discussion is at an early stage, the sources added.
Among other news, Barclays slashes its full-year 2021-22 economic growth forecast for India by 80 basis points to 9.2%, in response to the current lockdowns induced by the second wave.
“Although India’s second COVID-19 wave has started to recede, the related economic costs have been larger owing to the more stringent lockdowns implemented to contain the outbreak,” Barclays said.
Barclays warned that India’s slow vaccination drive might pose medium-term risks to economic growth, especially if the country experienced the third wave of covid.
Market reaction
Amid the economic stimulus news and the US dollar’s weakness, USD/INR dropped to two-month lows of 72.745 in the last hour.
The spot extends its bearish momentum into the fourth straight day, currently trading at 72.77, down 0.08% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat with 99.2 points.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and advances to 1.42
GBP/USD extends íts gains and hits 1.42 amid dollar weakness. EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol. The US dollar follows Treasury yields lower as Fed officials dismiss inflation.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range below multi-month tops
Gold extended its directionless price move for the third consecutive session and remained confined in a range around the $1,880 level, or just below multi-month lows touched last week.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.