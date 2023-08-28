USD/INR Price News: Rupee edges higher past 82.50 amid upbeat mood in Asia, focus on India GDP, US NFP

- USD/INR remains pressured after posting the biggest weekly loss since early July.
- Market sentiment improves in Asia as China announces more stimulus, central bankers flashed mixed signals at Jackson Hole.
- Positioning for the key data, light calendar also allow Indian Rupee to remain firmer.
- India Q2 GDP, US NFP and Fed’s preferred inflation gauge eyed for clear directions.
USD/INR remains pressured around 82.55 after posting the first weekly loss in five, as well as marking the biggest weekly loss since early July, as market players brace for this week’s top-tier data from India and the US. Additionally favoring the Indian Rupee (INR) buyers could be the cautious optimism in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly due to China's stimulus.
While portraying the mood, the MSCI’s Index of the Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose around 1.20% intraday after reversing from a 5.5-month low the last week. Additionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7% on a day whereas stock indices in China rose around 2.0% intraday each to underpin optimism of Indian share traders, as well as favor the INR bulls.
The introduction of one more measure to boost China's economic activity, via halving the current stamp duty of 0.1% on stock trading, favors sentiment in Asia. On the same line could be the news from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) which cites people familiar with the decision-making process in China to highlight Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping’s deep-rooted philosophical objections to Western-style consumption-driven growth, suggesting more stimulus ahead.
Additionally, hopes of witnessing an upbeat India second quarter (Q2) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) details, as well as the recent pullback in the US Dollar Index (DXY), also underpin the Indian Rupee strength. Furthermore, softer Oil Price also weighs on the USD/INR pair due to India’s reliance on energy imports and record-high budget deficit.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated from the highest level since June 01 to around 104.00 while the WTI crude oil snaps the two-day winning streak around $79.65 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the global central bankers tried defending hawkish monetary policies, except for Japan, at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium in the last week. However, their statements appear mixed as the majority of them hesitated suggesting more rate hikes and highlighted the data dependency, which in turn allows the traders to remain optimistic of late.
Alternatively, the US-China tension about the ongoing trade talks in China joins the comparatively more hawkish Fed bias that the RBI to put a floor under the USD/INR prices. Furthermore, fears of economic slowdown in China also challenge the Indian Rupee byers.
Looking forward, India's Q2 GDP will be crucial for the USD/INR pair traders to watch amid the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) defense of higher rates and economic optimism. Also important will be the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for July, and the monthly employment data.
Technical analysis
Even if a one-week-old descending trend line and 21-DMA restrict the immediate upside of the USD/INR pair to around 82.85, the sellers need validation from the 200-DMA support near 82.25 for conviction.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.563
|Today Daily Change
|0.0364
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|82.5266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.868
|Daily SMA50
|82.424
|Daily SMA100
|82.3149
|Daily SMA200
|82.2618
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.7395
|Previous Daily Low
|82.5265
|Previous Weekly High
|83.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.3485
|Previous Monthly High
|82.8334
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.6079
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.6582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.4555
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.3845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.2425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.6686
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.8106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.8816
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 after Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD is keeping its recovery momentum toward 0.6450 after the Australian Retail Sales data beat estimates with 0.5% MoM in July. Traders cheer the improving market mood despite renewed US-Sino tensions amid China's stimulus optimism.
EUR/USD stays bid near 1.0800 as US Dollar retreat on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0800, attempting a rebound from the lowest level in 13 weeks early Monday. The pair justifies the return of risk flows while digesting the hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium last Friday.
Gold set to range between two key moving averages ahead of US jobs data Premium
Gold price is trading around a flatline, defending the $1,900 mark early Monday, as the dust settles after Friday’s volatile trading. The United States Dollar (USD) is correcting US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks-led rally to 12-week highs seen on Friday.
Charles Hoskinson says Cardano will beat competitors Bitcoin, Ethereum, become world’s largest cryptocurrency
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and the creator of Cardano shared his thoughts on Cardano. The creator of the Ethereum-alternative believes the token is likely to beat competitors Bitcoin and Ethereum, in terms of market capitalization, through its mass adoption.
The week ahead – US Nonfarm Payrolls, EU flash CPI and US PCE inflation
Due to increasing concerns over deflationary pressures, recent thinking on further ECB rate hikes has been shifting to a possible pause when the central bank next meets in September. Since the start of the year the ECB has doubled rates to 4%, however anxiety is growing given the performance of the German economy which is on the cusp of three consecutive negative quarters.