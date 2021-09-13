USD/INR Price News: Rupee drops below 74.00 despite India’s three-week low covid infections

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR picks up bids to refresh intraday top, justifies Friday’s Doji.
  • India reports the lowest daily virus cases since August 24.
  • Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed concerns, ahead of the key US data.
  • Light calendar keeps pair buyers at the mercy risk catalysts.

USD/INR takes the bids to 73.68, up 0.21% intraday, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair fails to cheer the latest improvement in the virus conditions while appreciating the firmer US dollar.

As per the latest virus numbers for India, from Reuters, daily infections drop below 28,591 reported yesterday to 27,254, the lowest in three weeks. Also, the virus-led death toll eased from 338 to 219.

However, chatters over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) tapering concerns, backed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker, underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and propels the USD/INR prices.

In addition to the tapering concerns, chatters over Typhoon Chanthu in China and North Korea’s missile testing add to the US dollar strength.

On the contrary, US stimulus, Iran and the easing of the Sino-American tussles join the vaccine optimism to cite the positive catalysts. US Democrats are up for easing their previous demands to push forward President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion stimulus. Biden’s six-pronged strategy and the US-China talks after multiple months of silence favor market sentiment and commodity prices. Additionally, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi recently visited Tehran and returned with the good news of striking a deal with Iran to solve "the most urgent issue" between them.

That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stays firmer around 92.70, up 0.08% on a day, whereas the S&P 500 Futures trim early Asian session gains, up 0.18% intraday, by the press time.

Looking forward, US consumer-centric details like Retail Sales and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be closely observed for near-term USD/INR moves ahead of next week’s Fed meeting. Meanwhile, risk catalysts mentioned above can entertain the pair sellers.

Technical analysis

Friday’s bullish Doji joins strongest positive MACD signals since early July to direct USD/INR towards 100-DMA resistance near 73.85.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.6808
Today Daily Change 0.1547
Today Daily Change % 0.21%
Today daily open 73.5261
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.7126
Daily SMA50 74.1569
Daily SMA100 73.856
Daily SMA200 73.5865
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.5766
Previous Daily Low 73.3956
Previous Weekly High 73.8866
Previous Weekly Low 72.9946
Previous Monthly High 74.5575
Previous Monthly Low 72.911
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.4647
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.5074
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.4222
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.3184
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.2412
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.6032
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.6804
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.7842

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1800 as busy calendar week starts

EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1800 as busy calendar week starts

EUR/USD remains pressured around the 1.1800 threshold, down 0.08% intraday heading into Monday’s European session. The major currency pair failed to stay positive amid a sluggish session as chatters over Fed tapering supersede mixed clues from elsewhere.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains defensive below 1.3850 on steady USD

GBP/USD remains defensive below 1.3850 on steady USD

GBP/USD started the fresh trading week on a subdued note and remained pressured below 1.3850. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds from daily lows as US Treasury yields retreat

Gold rebounds from daily lows as US Treasury yields retreat

Gold prices attempt to rebound from the daily lows and inches closer to $1,795 on Monday. The drop in the US benchmark US Treasury yields supported the current upside movement in the prices.

Gold News

Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50

Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50

Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.

Read more

Inflation angst

Inflation angst

US equities fell for a fifth straight day on Friday enduring their worst week since June.  Asian markets faced a tough start to the week after US losses and amid further Chinese regulatory measures.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures