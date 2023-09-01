USD/INR Price News: Rupee cheers India GDP growth, China-led optimism near 82.60 ahead of US NFP

- USD/INR holds lower grounds around intraday bottom, braces for the second consecutive weekly loss.
- India Q2 GDP rallied 7.8% YoY versus 7.7% expected and 6.1% prior.
- China bolsters sentiment in Asia-Pacific zone via multiple stimulus measures, actions to defend Yuan.
- US NFP eyed as Fed’s preferred inflation pushed back policy pivot concerns but previous data prods rate hike bias.
USD/INR prints a two-day losing streak around 82.60, down 0.15% intraday, as market players brace for the all-important US employment report on Friday. It’s worth noting that the upbeat India growth figures join China-inspired optimism in the Asia-Pacific zone to exert downside pressure on the Indian Rupee (INR) pair ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
India’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) offered a positive surprise the previous day by rising to 7.8% YoY from 6.1% previous readings and 7.7% market forecasts. Further, the Asian nation’s Infrastructure Output also came in at 8.0% versus 4.2% market forecasts and 8.3% prior (revised).
Elsewhere, the upbeat China manufacturing activity data and stimulus measures also weigh on the USD/INR pair, by cutting the US Dollar’s haven demand due to optimism in the Asia-Pacific zone. That said, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August rose to 51.0 versus 49.3 market forecasts and 49.2 previous readings. Further, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) announced early Friday that it will lower the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio to 4%, from 6.0%, effective from September 15. On the same line, a slew of China banks cut interest rates on Yuan deposits while citing the readiness to ease the pressure from lower mortgage rates, per Reuters. Among them, ICBC, China Industrial Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China (BoC) gained major attention.
Talking about the US data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August, matched market forecasts of 4.2% YoY and 0.2% MoM versus 4.1% and 0.2% respectively priors. Further, the Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K from 232K prior (revised) versus 235K market forecasts while the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 48.7 for August compared to 44.1 expected and 42.8 previous readings. Additionally, Personal Spending rose past the 0.6% expected and previous readings to 0.8% for July whereas Personal Income eased to 0.2% for the said month, from the 0.3% market forecast and prior.
Amid these plays, the MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan reverses the previous day’s pullback from a three-week high while Indian equity benchmarks are up on a day, backed by heavy gains in China. Further, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields remain depressed around the lowest level in three weeks while the US stock futures dwindle after a mixed Wall Street close.
Looking forward, USD/INR traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts ahead of the US employment report for August as forecasts suggest the headline US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) could ease to 170K. That said, the previously mixed outcomes of the JOLTS Job Openings, ADP Employment Change and Continuing Jobless Claims prod the US Dollar bulls. Additionally, the three-month average of the US NFP halves to 218K versus a year earlier. As a result, the overall scenario of the US job numbers appears downbeat and can only recall the USD/INR buyers by posting an extremely strong outcome of the job numbers.
Also read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Four scenarios for a jobs report set to test US economic resilience
Technical analysis
Even if the USD/INR reverses from the 21-DMA upside hurdle surrounding 82.90, a convergence of the 50-DMA and a five-week-old rising support line, close to 82.50 appears a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.5984
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1510
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|82.7494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.9065
|Daily SMA50
|82.4864
|Daily SMA100
|82.3474
|Daily SMA200
|82.2824
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.8464
|Previous Daily Low
|82.5755
|Previous Weekly High
|83.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.3485
|Previous Monthly High
|83.5505
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.224
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.679
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.7429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.6011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.4528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.3302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.8721
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.9948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0800 as EU inflation lures ECB doves, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.0845 as traders brace for the top-tier US employment details on early Friday. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions after declining the most in five weeks the previous day.
GBP/USD treads waters toward 1.2700, focus on US employment data
GBP/USD experienced losses due to US moderate economic data. Investors turn cautious around BoE’s policy decision and the UK’s gloomy economic situation. UK’s FCA stated that British savings account holders can take advantage of higher interest rates.
Gold: Will XAU/USD break above 100 DMA at $1,955 on weak US Nonfarm Payrolls?
Gold price is trading close to one-month highs, kicking off a new month on the right footing early Friday. The US Dollar is consolidating the previous day’s short-covering rally, as investors look forward to the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data for cementing expectations of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike pause for this year.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown. Noteworthy, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume continues to contend with the US SEC, CFTC, and the Department of Justice.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Four scenarios for a jobs report set to test US economic resilience Premium
Is a winter recession coming? That has been the notion from a series of data misses from the US this week, yet the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report has the last word. Yet after substantial falls for the US Dollar, a minor upside surprise could spark a rally for the Greenback.