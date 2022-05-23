- USD/INR takes offers to renew intraday low, stays inside weekly trading range near all-time high.
- Indian government offers fuel tax cuts to tame eight-year high inflation at home.
- Risk-on mood, repeated Fedspeak weighs on the US dollar.
USD/INR drops to an intraday low of around 77.65 as bears cheer the Indian government’s relief measures to tame inflation woes. Also keeping the pair sellers hopeful is the firmer sentiment that weighs on the US dollar.
That said, the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut of eight rupees per liter on the excise duty on petrol and six rupees per liter for diesel to help quell inflationary pressures, per Reuters. “It will have a revenue implication of around one trillion rupees per year,” she added.
The news also has its negative implications as markets fear an expansion in the fiscal deficit and further worries for the INR.
Also keeping the USD/INR bears hopeful are comments from Barclays expecting 50 basis points (bps) of a rate hike in June and a 25 bps lift in the benchmark rates from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
On the other hand, Beijing’s record news covid cases and Shanghai’s push for more tests battle the repeatedly softer daily new covid numbers from Mainland China to favor the risk-on mood. That said, Mainland China's new coronavirus cases eased to 869 from 898 prior. Additionally favoring the risk-on mood, which in turn weighs on the US dollar, is the news conveying repeated comments favoring a 50 bps rate hike from the Fed.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise by around 2.5 points (bps) to 2.81% whereas the S&P 500 Futures add near 1.0% gains, to 3,940 at the latest, by extending recovery from the one-year low marked during the last week.
Looking forward, risk catalysts may entertain USD/INR amid a light calendar on Monday. However, the US core PCE price index for April, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, joins the second reading of the US Q1 2022 GDP and preliminary PMIs for May to entertain traders. Also important will be the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), as well as signals from China, Russia and the Quad Summit in Tokyo.
Technical analysis
USD/INR seems struck inside a one-week-old trading range between 77.30 and 77.75. Given the overbought RSI (14) conditions, the Indian rupee (INR) pair may witness further downside targeting March’s high of 77.17.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.664
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1546
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|77.8186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.0284
|Daily SMA50
|76.4692
|Daily SMA100
|75.733
|Daily SMA200
|75.1348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.12
|Previous Daily Low
|77.3879
|Previous Weekly High
|78.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.335
|Previous Monthly High
|77.0715
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.2634
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.8403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.6676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.431
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.0434
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.1631
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.5076
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.8952
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
