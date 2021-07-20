USD/INR Price News: RSI divergence favors Indian rupee to print mild gains below 75.00

- USD/INR eases from three-month top, probes three-day uptrend.
- Bearish divergence of RSI challenges pair buyers, 100-SMA support in focus.
- Fresh upside can aim for monthly resistance line before the yearly top.
USD/INR steps back from the highest since late April, down 0.14% intraday around 74.88, as European traders brace for Tuesday’s bell.
With the higher-high formation of the Indian rupee (INR) pair contradicting the lower-high of RSI, a bearish divergence appears on the four-hour chart.
The same joins overbought RSI conditions to trigger the quote’s latest pullback from the multi-day top. However, the further downside will be tested by the 100-SMA level of 74.55.
Should the USD/INR fails to bounce off 74.55, the monthly low of 74.25 and the 74.00 threshold could return to the chart.
On the flip side, fresh buying may wait for a clear run-up beyond the 75.00 round figure. Also challenging the USD/INR bulls is an ascending support line from June 18, near 75.40.
However, a sustained upside past 75.40 will not hesitate to challenge the yearly high close to $75.60.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.882
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|74.9884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4819
|Daily SMA50
|73.6978
|Daily SMA100
|73.6722
|Daily SMA200
|73.5797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.0155
|Previous Daily Low
|74.631
|Previous Weekly High
|74.8515
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.4034
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5135
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.4854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.8686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.7779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.7411
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.4938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.3566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.1256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.5101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears tease 1.1800 amid four-day downtrend
EUR/USD stays on the back foot around 1.1800, flirting with early April levels. US Treasury yields defend USD bulls even as market sentiment consolidates. US Senate Majority Leader Schumer announced Infrastructure Bill will be voted on Wednesday. Sino-US headlines, virus updates could offer fresh direction amid second-tier economic news.
GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3700, trading close to the lowest levels since February. The US issues “Do Not Travel” alert for UK over covid concerns. Britain up for warning EU over NI protocol. BOE policymakers push back bullish bias. Latest covid stats awaited.
Gold: US stimulus optimism, Delta fears to boost the recovery
As the US dollar’s demand dominated at the start of a fresh week on rising concerns over the Delta covid strain and its impact on global economic recovery, gold price lost considerable ground in the first half of Monday’s trading.
Shiba Inu primed for another drop as SHIB bears target $0.0000032
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.