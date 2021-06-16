USD/INR Price News: Rising wedge, overbought RSI back Indian rupee bulls above 73.00

- USD/INR extends previous day’s pullback from monthly top, refreshes intraday low.
- Further losses envisioned as overbought RSI backs U-turn from bearish pattern’s resistance line.
- 200-SMA offers extra support before the key 73.10 level.
USD/INR stretches the previous day’s profit-booking moves from the monthly top to 73.30, down 0.07% intraday, amid the initial Indian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair steps back from an upper line of a short-term rising wedge bearish chart pattern amid overbought RSI conditions.
Hence, the quote’s further consolidation of weekly gains can’t be ruled out. However, USD/INR bears won’t be until the quote stays beyond 73.10, comprising the support line of the stated bearish formation.
It’s worth noting that the 200-SMA level of 73.14 may offer an intermediate halt during the anticipated fall.
In a case where the USD/INR bears keep reins below 73.10, the 73.00 round figure may act as a validation point for the pair’s southward trajectory towards May’s low near 72.30.
Meanwhile, recovery moves will be capped by the wedge’s resistance line near 73.40 before directing USD/INR bulls to the mid-May tops near 73.70.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.302
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0498
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|73.3518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.9385
|Daily SMA50
|73.7309
|Daily SMA100
|73.2929
|Daily SMA200
|73.4673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.3841
|Previous Daily Low
|73.1716
|Previous Weekly High
|73.3146
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.7472
|Previous Monthly High
|74.311
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.3386
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.3029
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.2209
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.0084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.4334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.515
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.6459
