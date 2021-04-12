USD/INR Price News: Retreats from eight-month highs above 75.00

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR hits eight-month tops, then retreats.
  • Indian rupee bears the brunt of rising covid cases in the country.
  • RSI holds above the midline, keeping bulls hopeful.

USD/INR sees a quick retracement from eight-month highs of 75.16, as investors look to take profits off the table after the relentless five-day rise.

The rally in the cross can be mainly attributed to the depreciation of the rupee, courtesy of the rapid rise in the coronavirus infection across the country, which threatens a complete lockdown.

India’s daily COVID-19 cases rose by a record 168,912, totaling 170,719. The Asian nation overtakes Brazil as the world’s second worst-hit country by the virus, with total cases at 13.53 million.

From a near-term technical perspective, the spot’s incredible rise that followed a quick retreat has carved out a rising wedge formation on the hourly chart.

At the time of writing, the price is teasing the wedge breakdown, with an hourly closing below the ascending trendline support at 74.80 to validate the downside break.

Subsequently, a deeper correction towards the upward-sloping 100-hourly moving average (HMA) at 74.25 cannot be ruled out.

Ahead of that level, the 50-HMA at 74.66 could challenge the bearish commitments.

USD/INR: Hourly chart

However, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat while holding well above the midline, the bulls are likely to regain control.

Therefore, a bounce-back towards the 75 mark looks likely, as a retest of the multi-month highs remains on the buyers’ radars.

USD/INR: Additional levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.8645
Today Daily Change 0.1348
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 74.7297
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.0746
Daily SMA50 72.95
Daily SMA100 73.2012
Daily SMA200 73.6776
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.0952
Previous Daily Low 74.5115
Previous Weekly High 75.0952
Previous Weekly Low 73.2063
Previous Monthly High 73.958
Previous Monthly Low 72.2569
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.8722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.7345
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.4624
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.1951
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.8787
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.0461
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.3625
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.6298

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

