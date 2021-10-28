USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rises above 75.00 ahead of US GDP data

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/INR edges lower on Thursday in the early European session.
  • INR appreciates amid a risk-off mood, ahead of critical US data. 
  • The US Dollar Index remains steady near 93.80, exerting pressure on USD/INR.

USD/INR came under pressure after testing the intraday high around 75.15 on Thursday. The pair continued to trade in the 74.80 and 75.20 range for the past four sessions, following the depreciative move in the greenback. At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 74.95, down 0.13% for the day.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades at 94.83 with 0.02% losses. Investors digested the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) hawkish tone. The BOC ended its quantitative easing (QE) and signaled that an interest rate hike may be coming sooner than expected amid concerts over higher inflation. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained the status quo.

In addition to that, the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting is due later in the day.

As for now, investors are waiting for the US Gross Domestic Product, and  Initial Jobless Claims data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/INR additional levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.9525
Today Daily Change -0.1028
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 75.0553
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.9204
Daily SMA50 74.182
Daily SMA100 74.2335
Daily SMA200 73.7586
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.0738
Previous Daily Low 74.889
Previous Weekly High 75.3786
Previous Weekly Low 74.701
Previous Monthly High 74.5742
Previous Monthly Low 72.8965
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.0032
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.9596
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.9383
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.8213
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.7536
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.123
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.1907
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.3077

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May

EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May

EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher

Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher

Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.

Read more

Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse

Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse

Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures