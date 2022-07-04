USD/INR Price News: Recaptures 79.00 ahead of hawkish Fed minutes, oil turns flat

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/INR has reclaimed 79.00 as investors see FOMC minutes to bring more volatility in the FX domain.
  • Apart from the FED minutes, investors will also focus on the US NFP.
  • Oil prices have turned sideways after a firmer rebound as focus shifts to supply worries.

The USD/INR pair has rebounded from 78.90 after witnessing a corrective move. The asset was corrected after printing all-time highs at 79.22 on Friday. However, the major has reclaimed the psychological resistance of 79.00 on expectations of hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for June monetary policy, which will release on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) elevated its interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) in June. The Fed announced a bumper rate hike as price pressures are soaring in the US economy. The plain-vanilla inflation rate has reached 8.6%, which is hurting the households. The higher inflation rate has diminished the real value of the ‘paychecks’ of the general public.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating above 105.00 after a corrective move from Friday’s high at 105.63. This week, the release of the US employment data will also keep the FX domain on a volatile note. It is expected that the US economy has added 250k jobs in June, significantly lower than the former release of 390k. While the Unemployment Rate is seen as stable at 3.6%.

On the oil front, a firmer recovery in the oil prices has impacted the Indian rupee. The oil prices are holding themselves above $106.00. On Friday, the black gold displayed a strong rebound as bears exhausted. Meanwhile, investors have shifted their focus back to supply worries. Oil remain will remain tight as the Western leaders have prohibited Russian oil imports. And, out of the OPEC cartel, Saudi Arabia and UAE have the infrastructure to accelerate oil production. However, they are already operating at full capacity.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 79.0105
Today Daily Change 0.0596
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 78.9509
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 78.2074
Daily SMA50 77.6054
Daily SMA100 76.7587
Daily SMA200 75.7773
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 79.216
Previous Daily Low 78.8635
Previous Weekly High 78.407
Previous Weekly Low 77.879
Previous Monthly High 79.091
Previous Monthly Low 77.3791
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 78.9982
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 79.0813
Daily Pivot Point S1 78.8043
Daily Pivot Point S2 78.6576
Daily Pivot Point S3 78.4518
Daily Pivot Point R1 79.1568
Daily Pivot Point R2 79.3626
Daily Pivot Point R3 79.5093

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

