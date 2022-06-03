USD/INR Price News: Rebounds firmly from 77.40 as DXY bounces, oil slips, US NFP eyed

- USD/INR has recovered the majority of Thursday’s losses amid anxiety over the US NFP release.
- Lower ADP Employment Change has trimmed the forecasts of US NFP.
- The RBI is expected to remain aggressive on the repo rate.
The USD/INR pair has displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of 77.36. The asset has found buyers on expectations of a rebound in the US dollar index (DXY). After an intense sell-off, the DXY is eyeing a pullback, which would underpin the negative market sentiment for a very short interval.
It is worth noting that the major has registered a fresh all-life-time high at 77.89 in May. The asset is experiencing a minor correction and will resume its upside journey as oscillators will turn extremely oversold on a lower timeframe soon.
In today’s session, the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) will hog the limelight. The US economy may have generated additional employment opportunities of 225k, as per Reuters, in May against the prior print of 428k. The downbeat release of the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change at 128k has trimmed the forecast of the NFPs.
The DXY displayed a vulnerable performance on Thursday and a similar kind of performance could be delivered today if the US NFP drops significantly.
On the oil front, the black gold is experiencing a time correction after a juggernaut rally from $111.20. Mounting supply concerns are pushing the oil prices higher. Prohibition of oil from Russia by Europe and withdrawal of membership from OPEC+ by Russia have elevated the supply worries in an already tight market.
Next week, the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be an important event. Considering the inflationary pressures, the RBI is expected to dictate a hawkish stance on the interest rates.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.478
|Today Daily Change
|0.0989
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|77.3791
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.5016
|Daily SMA50
|76.7037
|Daily SMA100
|76.0363
|Daily SMA200
|75.2841
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.884
|Previous Daily Low
|77.3791
|Previous Weekly High
|77.9268
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.4446
|Previous Monthly High
|78.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.9846
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.6911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.2108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.0425
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.0523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.2206
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
