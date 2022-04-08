USD/INR Price News: Plunges from 76.00 as the RBI keeps interest rate unchanged at 4%

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is struggling to tap the psychological figure of 100.00. Sometimes, a hard struggle near firmer resistance levels results in an intense sell-off, however, fundamentals are absolutely favoring the bulls. Therefore, the likes of an establishment above 100.00 are still sky-rocketing. The dictation of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes released on Wednesday and cues from the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers on returning to neutral rates quickly are indicating that investors should brace for a tight liquidity environment this year. Also, the balance sheet reduction will start picking up soon.

This is the first monetary policy, which has conducted by the RBI on Friday after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and the financial year of 2022-23. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to remain accommodative for a while but is likely to turn to neutral amid higher inflation. The RBI has raised the inflation target to 5.7% for 2022-23 while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast has been reduced to 7.2% from the previous projection of 7.8%.

The USD/INR pair has plunged from 76.00 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4%while the reverse repo rate is elevated by 40 basis points to 3.75%. The decision of maintaining the status quo is in line with the estimates. The RBI has decided to take the bullet despite rising inflation due to higher oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in the European economy which carries the potential to derail the Indian economy from the path of growth.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.