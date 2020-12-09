USD/INR Price News: Monthly resistance line directs Indian rupee bulls toward one week top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR extends Tuesday’s losses, drops for the fourth week in a row.
  • Bearish MACD signal, sustained trading below key trend line resistance, 200-bar SMA favor pair sellers.

USD/INR drops to 73.67, down 0.05% intraday, ahead of the Indian session open on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair stretches the south-run initiated since late-November.

A downward sloping trend line from November 13 and 200-bar SMA tames the USD/INR upside amid bearish MACD.

As a result, sellers are targeting the monthly low, flashed last Wednesday, around 73.40, during further declines. However, the previous day’s bottom surrounding 73.54 can offer an intermediate halt.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned trend line, at 73.86 now, holds the key to fresh recovery moves towards a 200-bar SMA level of 74.11.

Though, any further upside past-74.11 will have to cross a short-term horizontal resistance near 74.30/35 before challenging the last month’s peak near 74.80.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.6876
Today Daily Change -0.0260
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 73.7136
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.055
Daily SMA50 73.8568
Daily SMA100 74.0182
Daily SMA200 74.7593
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.8494
Previous Daily Low 73.5469
Previous Weekly High 74.2115
Previous Weekly Low 73.41
Previous Monthly High 74.985
Previous Monthly Low 73.6492
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.6624
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.7338
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.5572
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.4008
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.2547
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.8596
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.0057
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.1621

 

 

