USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee up for a recovery?

  • USD/INR confirms multi-day-old rising wedge bearish technical pattern.
  • 21-day SMA checks the sellers, 77.00 acts as near-term key resistance.

While extending its break below the six-week-old rising trend line, USD/INR drops to 76.22, down 0.25% on a day, during the pre-European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair confirms short-term rising wedge bearish formation.

Given the MACD also flashes bearish signals, the pair’s further downside can’t be ruled out. However, a daily closing below 21-day SMA level of 76.10 becomes necessary for that.

Should the quote slips below 76.10, it then becomes vulnerable to eye the theoretical target of 73.20/25. Though, late-March low near 74.77 could offer an intermediate halt during the slump.

Meanwhile, the pair’s daily closing beyond the support-turned-resistance line of 76.50 defies the latest break down and again pushes the pair towards 77.00.

If at all bulls manage to dominate beyond 77.00, their run-up to 80.00 psychological magnet can be expected

USD/INR chart

Trend: Further declines expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.2205
Today Daily Change -0.1900
Today Daily Change % -0.25%
Today daily open 76.4105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.0564
Daily SMA50 74.4343
Daily SMA100 72.8155
Daily SMA200 71.9339
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.0105
Previous Daily Low 76.4105
Previous Weekly High 77.58
Previous Weekly Low 75.7425
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.6397
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.7813
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.2105
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.0105
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.6105
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.8105
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.2105
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.4105

 

 

Latest Forex News

