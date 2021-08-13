USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee treads water between 50-DMA and 17-day-old hurdle

- USD/INR seesaws in a choppy range above 74.00, pressured of late.
- Bearish MACD, multiple failures to stay beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor sellers.
- Bulls have multiple hurdles before retaking the controls.
USD/INR remains indecisive around 74.25 amid early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair keeps the one-week-old trend of trading between 50-DMA and a descending resistance line from July 21.
However, the bearish MACD and the pair’s repeated pullbacks below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) level of April–May fall keep the sellers hopeful.
Though, a daily closing below the 50-DMA level of 74.20 becomes necessary before dragging the quote to late June’s swing lows near the 74.05 threshold and 50% Fibo level of 73.98.
During the quote’s weakness past 73.98, 73.70 and early June’s tops near 73.30 should return to the charts.
On the contrary, 61.8% Fibo level of 74.37 guards immediate upside before the stated resistance line near 74.53.
In a case where USD/INR bulls conquer the trend line resistance, early July tops surrounding 74.90 and the last month’s high near the 75.00 round figure will precede the 75.30 and the yearly peak of 75.63 on their radars.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.2576
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0164
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|74.274
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4043
|Daily SMA50
|74.1783
|Daily SMA100
|73.9619
|Daily SMA200
|73.6232
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3529
|Previous Daily Low
|74.1002
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5066
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.048
|Previous Monthly High
|75.0155
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.2104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.2563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.1967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.1318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.9896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.8791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.3846
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.4951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.6373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
