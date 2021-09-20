USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee touches multi-week highs above 73.80

- USD/INR moves higher on Monday for the third straight session.
- Price moves in the ascending channel, looking for additional gains.
- Momentum oscillator holds into the oversold zone warns of any aggressive bets.
USD/INR extends the previous session’s gains in the early European trading hours on Monday. The pair picks up the pace and composes a 20-pips movement.
At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 73.79, up 0.13% for the day.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, USD/INR trades in the ascending trend channel from the lows of 72.89 made at the beginning of September.
The formation of multiple tops near 73.83 makes it a crucial level to trade.
Having said that, a daily close above the mentioned level would make further progress toward the 74.00 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could push USD/INR to the high of August 27 at 74.20.
Next, USD/INR bulls would likely touch the August 20 high at 74.47.
Alternatively, on the lower side, the bears would like to retest the 73.55 horizontal support level followed by Thursday’s low of 73.35.
The market participant would then keep an eye on the 73.00 horizontal support level.
USD/INR additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.807
|Today Daily Change
|0.1082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|73.6998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.5338
|Daily SMA50
|74.0533
|Daily SMA100
|73.815
|Daily SMA200
|73.5825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.7915
|Previous Daily Low
|73.4191
|Previous Weekly High
|73.7915
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.352
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.6492
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.5614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.4821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.1097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.8545
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.0092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.2269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
