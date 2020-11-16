USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee tests 100-HMA on road to recovery

Rupee bulls fight back control following the recent decline.

USD/INR charts rising channel breakdown on the daily sticks.

More losses likely amid bearish crossover, RSI.

USD/INR extends pullback from weekly highs of 74.80 into Monday, as the bulls take a breather amid a chart-driven downside signal.

Looking at the technical picture, the cross confirmed a rising channel breakdown on the hourly chart last Friday and since then looks vulnerable amid a bearish crossover spotted in the last hour.

The 21-hourly simple moving average (HMA) pierced the 50-HMA from above, following which the price saw a sharp 20-pips down move.

Although the 100-HMA at 74.40 came to the rescue of the bulls, offering some support to the spot.

Acceptance below the latter could bring the 200-HMA support in play at 74.32.

To the upside, a strong confluence around 74.60 could limit the recovery attempts. At the level, the pattern support now resistance coincides with the 21-HMA and 50-HMA.

The next relevant target for the buyers remains the weekly tops of 74.80.

USD/INR: Hourly chart

USD/INR: Additional levels