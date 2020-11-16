USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee tests 100-HMA on road to recovery

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Rupee bulls fight back control following the recent decline.
  • USD/INR charts rising channel breakdown on the daily sticks.
  • More losses likely amid bearish crossover, RSI.

USD/INR extends pullback from weekly highs of 74.80 into Monday, as the bulls take a breather amid a chart-driven downside signal.

Looking at the technical picture, the cross confirmed a rising channel breakdown on the hourly chart last Friday and since then looks vulnerable amid a bearish crossover spotted in the last hour.

The 21-hourly simple moving average (HMA) pierced the 50-HMA from above, following which the price saw a sharp 20-pips down move.

Although the 100-HMA at 74.40 came to the rescue of the bulls, offering some support to the spot.

Acceptance below the latter could bring the 200-HMA support in play at 74.32.

To the upside, a strong confluence around 74.60 could limit the recovery attempts. At the level, the pattern support now resistance coincides with the 21-HMA and 50-HMA.

The next relevant target for the buyers remains the weekly tops of 74.80.

USD/INR: Hourly chart

USD/INR: Additional levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.51
Today Daily Change -0.0604
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 74.5704
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.1109
Daily SMA50 73.7305
Daily SMA100 74.2017
Daily SMA200 74.5747
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.795
Previous Daily Low 74.4904
Previous Weekly High 74.795
Previous Weekly Low 73.6492
Previous Monthly High 74.693
Previous Monthly Low 72.9572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.6067
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.6786
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.4421
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.3139
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.1375
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.7468
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.9232
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.0514

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

