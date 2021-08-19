USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee swings between 50-SMA and daily resistance near 74.40

- USD/INR looks to extend gains on Thursday in the early European trading session.
- Bulls face stiff resistance near the 74.40 critical resistance area.
- Momentum oscillator remains neutral indicates the wait-and-watch approach.
USD/INR edges marginally higher in the early European trading hours on Thursday.
At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 74.35, up 0.11% for the day.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, after making a high at 75.01 on July 19, the pair has been under constant selling pressure.
A sustained move above the intraday high would strengthen the upward price action further.
Further, a break above the descending trendline would make an upside momentum intact toward the 74.60 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades near the midline with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD would make the meeting of the 74.90 horizontal resistance level a possibility.
In doing so, next the bulls would attempt to go beyond 75.00 and move toward an April 26 high of 75.26.
Alternatively, if price slips below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), it would meet the low of August 17 of 74.13 as the first downside target.
Price has taken strong support near 74.00 and 74.20 price band.
A decisive close below the psychological 74.00 would drag toward June 17 low at 73.58 followed by the 73.20 horizontal support level.
USD/INR additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.3946
|Today Daily Change
|0.1211
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|74.2735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.3252
|Daily SMA50
|74.285
|Daily SMA100
|74.0145
|Daily SMA200
|73.6248
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3714
|Previous Daily Low
|74.2367
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5575
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.1002
|Previous Monthly High
|75.0155
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.2104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.2881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.3199
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.2164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.1592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.0817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.351
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.4285
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.4857
EUR/USD bears look to 1.1650 as USD hits nine-month high on sour sentiment
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1700, sitting at the lowest level since November 2020 on broad US dollar strength. Coronavirus fears underpin greenback’s safe-haven demand, DXY technical breakout adds fuel to rally amid Fed’s tapering expectations. US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD refreshes monthly lows toward 1.3700 on USD strength
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3700 ahead of the London open. The US dollar continues to stay strong on risk aversion and hawkish FOMC minutes. Sterling struggles with slowing inflation, which suggests BOE could be in no hurry to raise the interest rate.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL might hit $100 after a brief retracement
Solana price saw a sudden outburst of buying pressure on August 14, which originated a massive and explosive rally. This upswing pushed SOL to a new all-time high. Solana price flashed a sell signal on August 13 and set up a red daily candlestick the next day.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.