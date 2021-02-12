USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee struggles near yearly high of 72.67

- USD/INR fades bounce off 11-month low, snaps three-day losing streak.
- Upbeat RSI joins receding strength of MACD to suggest further recovery.
- 21-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probes short-term bulls.
USD/INR portrays corrective pullback from the lowest since March 2020 while taking the bids near 72.78 amid the initial Indian session on Friday. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair benefits from the RSI and MACD conditions to eye a confluence of 21-bar SMA and a falling trend line from February 01.
Though, recently sluggish moves raise doubt on the pair’s upside past-72.82 resistance confluence.
Even if the quote manages to cross 72.82, 100-bar SMA near 72.92 and the 73.00 threshold will be ready to challenge the USD/INR buyers.
Meanwhile, fresh selling can wait for the downside break of the intraday low, also the multi-month low, surrounding 72.67.
Following that, the September 2019 peak of 72.37 and the highs marked during early 2020 near 72.20 will precede USD/INR sellers targeting the 72.00 threshold.
Overall, USD/INR remains depressed but a short-term bounce can’t be ruled out.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.7876
|Today Daily Change
|0.0845
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|72.7031
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.9529
|Daily SMA50
|73.2729
|Daily SMA100
|73.5635
|Daily SMA200
|74.2241
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.8884
|Previous Daily Low
|72.6844
|Previous Weekly High
|73.2046
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.7504
|Previous Monthly High
|73.569
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.8132
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.7623
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.8105
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.6289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.5546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.4249
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.8329
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.9626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.0369
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the UK Q4 GDP release and how could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD stands on a slippery ground near four-day low. Multiple failures to stay beyond 1.3850, overbought RSI drags the quote. The cable traders bear the burden of the US dollar gains ahead of the preliminary readings of the UK’s fourth-quarter (Q4) GDP, up for publishing at 07:00 AM GMT.
EUR/USD: Trapped in a 40-pip range
EUR/USD is being squeeze in a narrow range since Wednesday's early European trading hours. While the upside has been capped around 1.2150, the bears have failed to push the pair below 1.2110. A breakout/breakdown from the newfound range would open the doors for at least a 40-pip bullish/bearish move.
Gold tracks S&P 500 Futures to south amid mild risk off mood
Gold sellers attack intraday low, bullion drops for second consecutive day. The yellow metal declines for the second day as risks dwindle amid mixed catalysts. Stimulus talks progress but Sino-American tension stays on the table even as China is off for the Lunar New Year.
Dogecoin bulls catch a breather between two crucial price levels
DOGE consolidates recent gains while trying to keep 0.0700. DOGE/USD wavers around 0.0700 during its latest easy performance since late Thursday. In doing so, the digital asset follows a downward sloping trend line from Sunday amid bearish MACD.
Dollar Index: Sidelined near 90.40, BoFA foresees USD strength
The dollar index is trading in a sideways manner above 90.45 at press time, having defended the area around 90.25 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Bank of America (BoFA) Global Research's economists expect the dollar to benefit from the impending US economic decoupling from the Eurozone.