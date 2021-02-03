USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stays strong in a short-term range around 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains depressed within a two-week-old trading range.
  • Bears await a downside break of previous resistance for fresh entries.
  • 200-bar SMA adds to the upside filters beyond 73.20.

USD/INR drops to 72.93 amid the initial Indian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote nullifies Monday’s upside break of a falling trend line from December 22 while keeping the recent trading range between 72.80 and 73.20.

Considering the downward sloping RSI and failures to break the stated range on the upside, USD/INR bears are waiting for entries. Though, a clear breakdown of the previous resistance, at 72.87 now, will give confirmation.

It should be noted that the latest low, also the lowest since September, near 72.80, offers extra support before dragging the quote towards the early 2020 top close to 72.20.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 73.20 range resistance needs validation from a 200-bar SMA level of 73.22 to challenge January’s peak of 73.56.

Also acting as the resistance is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the late December-January declines, near 73.65.

Overall, USD/INR portrays the downtrend while the adjacent support line may offer intermediate bounces.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.9325
Today Daily Change 0.0147
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 72.9178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.105
Daily SMA50 73.4088
Daily SMA100 73.6179
Daily SMA200 74.3244
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.1392
Previous Daily Low 72.911
Previous Weekly High 73.1698
Previous Weekly Low 72.8132
Previous Monthly High 73.569
Previous Monthly Low 72.8132
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.9982
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.0521
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.8394
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.7612
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.6112
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.0676
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.2176
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.2958

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 38.2% Fib ahead of Eurozone CPI

EUR/USD trades below 38.2% Fib ahead of Eurozone CPI

EUR/USD's daily chart indicates scope for deeper losses. Concerns about Eurozone's vaccine delivery and economic growth weigh over the EUR. A better-than-expected Eurozone CPI is needed to save the day for the bulls.

EUR/USD News

Silver sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears

Silver sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears

GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.

Read more

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar will host top stablecoin while prices prepare for liftoff

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar will host top stablecoin while prices prepare for liftoff

Stellar network utility has been on the rise. Its recent collaboration with Samsung to expand the blockchain ecosystem experience made headlines while the $5 million investment with wallet provider Abra is set to enable the protocol to provide banking services.

Read more

Gamestop (GME) settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading

Gamestop (GME) settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading

The shares in Gamestop (GME) stalled their brief recovery stint into Tuesday’s closing, as the stocks suffered a 60% decline on a daily basis. The shares of the mid-sized video game retailer lost another 5.50% in the post-market trading.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Tuesday’s doji probes DXY bulls near two-month top

US Dollar Index: Tuesday’s doji probes DXY bulls near two-month top

US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids around 91.05 while reversing the early Asian losses ahead of Wednesday’s European session. Even so, the greenback gauge stays near the two-month top flashed the previous day.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures