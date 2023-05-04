USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee stays firmer around 81.60 as Fed signals policy pivot, RBI intervenes

- USD/INR bears prod three-week-old ascending support line, drops for the second consecutive day.
- Indian Rupee buyers keep the reins amid talks of RBI’s US Dollar buying, Fed’s dovish rate hike.
- Market sentiment remains sluggish as banking crisis debt ceiling expiry woes escalate.
- Second-tier data eyed ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
USD/INR remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day, mildly offered near 81.70 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian Rupee pair benefits from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) signals of a halt in the monetary policy tightening. However, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Open Market Operations (OMO), as well as indirect Dollar moves via Indian companies, seem to challenge the INR pair as it drills short-term key support.
Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike on Wednesday and propelled the benchmark rate to the highest since 2007. Following that rate announcements, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also ruled out banking woes to praise the economic soundness. However, the omission of statements supporting further rate hikes and higher importance to the data dependency drowned the US Dollar despite the key central bank’s hawkish move.
On the other hand, downbeat Oil prices also allowed the USD/INR bears to keep the reins as the WTI benchmark dropped to the lowest levels since December 2021 before recently recovering to $69.00.
Furthermore, PacWest Bancorp teased an asset sale late Wednesday and propelled the market’s banking woes and weighed on the US Dollar, via indirect challenges to further rate hikes. Additionally, the White House statements suggesting debt limit default could cost 8.3 million job losses also weigh on the sentiment and the US Dollar.
On the same line could be the heavy inflow of funds into Indian equities. “Foreigners are buyers of $1.5 billion of Indian equities in the last three sessions,” per Reuters. Also, a 13-year high of India’s S&P Global Services PMI for April exerts downside pressure on the USD/INR price.
It’s worth mentioning that Reuters quote anonymous traders to state that the RBI has been buying dollars via public sector banks to keep the pair narrow range, which in turn should prod the USD/INR bears. On the same line could be the recent rebound in the Oil price.
Moving on, USD/INR traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts and second-tier US data ahead of Friday’s key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old ascending support line joins the 200-DMA to restrict the short-term USD/INR downside near 81.65-60. That said, recovery moves need validation from the 21-DMA hurdle of around 81.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.7004
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0762
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|81.7766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.9124
|Daily SMA50
|82.1493
|Daily SMA100
|82.21
|Daily SMA200
|81.6031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.8946
|Previous Daily Low
|81.6496
|Previous Weekly High
|82.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.485
|Previous Monthly High
|82.5092
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.485
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.7432
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.801
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.6526
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.5286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.4076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.8975
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.0185
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.1425
EUR/USD bulls cheer Fed’s hesitance near 1.1110 hurdle despite banking crisis, ECB eyed
EUR/USD seesaws around intraday high as bulls take a breather after a three-day uptrend near 1.1090 heading into the key European trading session on Thursday. The Euro pair refreshed its weekly high after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hidden dovish monetary policy announcements.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2550 after FOMC
The GBP/USD pair is approaching the round-level resistance of 1.2600 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable is aiming higher as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is following the language of other central banks.
Gold corrects to near $2,040.00 despite USD Index holds losses, US job data eyed
Gold price has retreated sharply to near $2,040.00 in the Asian session after printing all-time highs of $2,079.76. The precious metal has corrected swiftly as profit-booking kicked in after solid gains inspired by changed language on interest rate guidance from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
US SEC reconsiders decision to label digital assets, smart or careful?
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reconsidered a move to regulate the crypto sector on May 3, erasing what would have been its first official definition of "digital asset" amid the latest hedge fund rule.
FOMC raises rates by 25 bps but signals “Hawkish Pause”
As widely expected, the FOMC raised its target range for the fed funds rate by 25 bps today. The Committee has now hiked rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the fastest pace of monetary tightening since the early 1980s.