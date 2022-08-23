  • USD/INR holds lower ground after reversing from monthly high.
  • Hopes that RBI wound intervene to defend the INR from refreshing record low favor pair sellers of late.
  • Softer yields, sluggish session add strength to pullback moves.
  • Preliminary US PMIs for August, housing numbers may entertain traders.

USD/INR holds onto the previous day’s retreat from the monthly peak, despite recent action surrounding 79.85, amid hopes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would defend the Indian rupee (INR) from refreshing all-time low. Also keeping the pair sellers hopeful during early Tuesday in Europe is the sluggish session and a pullback in the US Treasury yields, as well as the US Dollar Index (DXY).

“The Indian rupee was set to open flat against the dollar on Tuesday amid a weak risk appetite and on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India would step in to prevent the local unit from touching a new record low,” said Reuters.

The news also mentioned that the RBI has been selling dollars to shield the rupee from the volatility fuelled by the US Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes. India's foreign exchange reserves have dropped to their lowest level since November 2020.

Alternatively, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the monthly high, down 0.08% intraday near 108.87 at the latest. The DXY’s latest pullback could be linked to the US Treasury yields as the benchmark 10-year bond coupons drop two basis points (bps) to 3.02% at the latest.

It’s worth mentioning that the hawkish Fed bets, fears of economic slowdown and the recently firmer Chicago Fed National Activity Index that improved to 0.27 in July, from a downwardly revised -0.25 prior, keeps the USD/INR buyers hopeful.

Moving on, the preliminary readings of the US PMIs for August will join the US New Home Sales for July and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August to decorate today’s calendar. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, up for publishing on Friday, will be crucial for clear directions.

Technical analysis

Despite the latest pullback, USD/INR remains above the 79.70 range support, which in turn keeps the pair buyers hopeful.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 79.8407
Today Daily Change -0.0364
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 79.8771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 79.4417
Daily SMA50 79.1818
Daily SMA100 78.0825
Daily SMA200 76.6463
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 80.1076
Previous Daily Low 79.817
Previous Weekly High 80.1115
Previous Weekly Low 79.1395
Previous Monthly High 80.208
Previous Monthly Low 78.8583
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 79.928
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 79.9966
Daily Pivot Point S1 79.7602
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.6434
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.4697
Daily Pivot Point R1 80.0508
Daily Pivot Point R2 80.2245
Daily Pivot Point R3 80.3413

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

