USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stalls its decline near 74.50, not out of the woods yet

- USD/INR fails to find acceptance above the horizontal trendline resistance at 74.30.
- Rending bottom confirmation on Wednesday targets 75.11.
- RSI inches closer towards the overbought region, room to rise for the spot.
USD/INR is easing towards 74.00, having faced rejection just shy of the 74.50 barrier, in the wake of a minor pullback in the US dollar across the board.
Strong US jobless claims eased fears over the Fed’s hawkish surprise, weighing on the US Treasury yields alongside the dollar.
The US dollar jumped alongside the Treasury yields on Fed’s hawkishness, sending the cross to monthly highs of 73.83.
From a near-term technical perspective, the price rallied hard after the rounding bottom upside break, testing the static resistance (orange trendline) near 74.30 en route 74.50.
However, sellers continue to lurk above the 74.30 resistance, knocking off the rates lower. Therefore, acceptance above the latter could re-ignite the bullish momentum, opening doors towards the next horizontal trendline hurdle at 74.64.
Further up, the pattern target measured at 75.11 could be tested.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding firmer while closing in on the overbought territory, allowing room for more upside.
USD/INR: Daily chart
However, if the selling pressure intensifies from the current levels around 74.22, a drop back towards the earlier resistance now support at 74.00 remains in the offing.
Sellers will then challenge the fierce support at 73.72, the confluence of the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) and horizontal trendline connecting previous tops.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.221
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0168
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|74.2438
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.03
|Daily SMA50
|73.7143
|Daily SMA100
|73.3139
|Daily SMA200
|73.4735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3504
|Previous Daily Low
|73.5838
|Previous Weekly High
|73.3146
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.7472
|Previous Monthly High
|74.311
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.3386
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.0576
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.8766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.7683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.2928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.0017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.5349
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.8259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.3015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
