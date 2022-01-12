USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sold-off at strong resistance, reverts to 74.00

- USD/INR stages an impressive bounce from end-September troughs.
- Renewed US dollar demand and pre-inflation profit-booking help the pair.
- USD/INR needs a sustained move above 74.00 to firm up the recovery.
USD/INR is making an impressive recovery so far this Wednesday, looking to snap a five-day downtrend, with all eyes on the US inflation figures.
The oversold conditions on the chart combined with a broad US dollar rebound have offered some relief to bulls, although the US inflation data is eagerly awaited, as it will likely set the tone for markets in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the persistent surge in oil price seems to finally affect the mood around the rupee traders, collaborating with the upturn in the spot. WTI jumped nearly 4% to recapture $81 mark on Tuesday, as investors remained upbeat on the economic outlook, despite the Omicron covid variant-led impact.
At the time of writing, the spot is trading close to 74.00, having refreshed four-month lows at 73.73 earlier this morning.
USD/INR: Technical outlook
The recent declines through critical daily support levels bolstered the bearish sentiment around USD/INR.
Bulls, however, managed to defend the demand area near the September 28 lows of 73.74, triggering a decent recovery over the last hours.
For the recovery to extend, the price needs to sustain above the 74.00 level on a daily closing basis.
The next relevant resistance appears at 74.13, which was the previous rising trendline support.
Further up, 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 74.29 will challenge the bullish commitments.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced off the oversold region, backing the rebound in the price.
On the other hand, selling resurgence could see a retest of the crucial support around 73.73, below which the 73.50 psychological level will be put at risk.
USD/INR: Daily chart
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.9546
|Today Daily Change
|0.1701
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|73.7845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.9233
|Daily SMA50
|74.8461
|Daily SMA100
|74.5366
|Daily SMA200
|74.2932
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.0766
|Previous Daily Low
|73.767
|Previous Weekly High
|74.6888
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.1557
|Previous Monthly High
|76.5958
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.1065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.8853
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.9583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.6755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.5665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.366
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.1855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.2945
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
