USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee snaps two-day run-up amid coronavirus woes, trade tension

- USD/INR recovers from the monthly low.
- Downbeat economic forecasts come in handy amid virus outbreak in India.
- US-China jitters renew, major economies in the UK, US and Europe stay ready to re-open.
- Indian Trade Deficit, virus/trade headlines in focus.
USD/INR rises to 75.60, up 0.07% on a day, amid the early Indian session on Monday. Worries over the Indian economic performance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) led lockdown recently fuelled the quote whereas increasing odds of the US-China tussle adds to the recovery momentum.
Having witnessed downbeat forecasts of Indian economic growth by the global rating giants, due to the virus outbreak, Nomura and Goldman Sachs are also up with their warnings for the Asian nation.
While Goldman Sachs cited the government’s fiscal stance to anticipate an 8.0% deficit versus a 3.5% budgeted figure, Nomura forecasts Indian GDP to contract 14.5% during the April-June quarter.
Also, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggested an immediate economic stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore, or 7.5 percent of the GDP, to combat COVID-19 led countrywide lockdown. The lead industry body said the pandemic has severely crippled the national economy. The lockdown which was necessitated to arrest the spread of contagion has come at a huge economic cost, per the CII.
The broad US dollar weakness, amid US-China trade optimism and downbeat US data, seems to have weighed the pair earlier.
Elsewhere, US President Donald Trump is again back with his allegations over China’s role in the virus outbreak, which in turn dims the recently brightened trade prospects and weigh on the Asian markets as well.
Moving on, Indian Trade Deficit for April, expected $7.5B versus $9.76B prior, is likely immediate catalyst amid a light economic calendar.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking 21-day SMA near 76.05, sellers can remain hopeful to revisit six-week-old support line near 75.10/05. Meanwhile, 76.50 and 74.95 are extra levels to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.