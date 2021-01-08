USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee snaps three-day downtrend, eyes 73.00

- USD/INR stands on a slippery ground after stepping back from 21-day SMA.
- Downward sloping trend line from November, 100-day SMA add to the upside filters
USD/INR drops to the intraday low of 73.31, down 0.16% on a day, declining for the first time in last four days, while heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the quote reverses from 21-day SMA amid normal RSI conditions, which in turn suggests further losses on the card.
Although 73.20 becomes imminent support, the 73.00 and October 2020 low near 72.95 becomes the key levels to watch during the pair’s further downside.
In a case where USD/INR bears dominate past-72.95, the yearly low around 72.85 and the September 2020 bottom near 72.76 will be the key to follow.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA level of 73.47 isn’t a green signal for the USD/INR bull’s entry as 100-day SMA near 73.70 will precede downward sloping trend lines from November, respectively around 73.75 and 73.85 to challenge the further advances.
Also, the 74.00 round-figure and the previous month’s peak surrounding 74.15 are additional resistance that challenges the USD/INR bulls.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.3177
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1439
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|73.4616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.4754
|Daily SMA50
|73.8432
|Daily SMA100
|73.7183
|Daily SMA200
|74.6091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.4974
|Previous Daily Low
|73.088
|Previous Weekly High
|73.6025
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.9768
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1215
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.9768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.341
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.2444
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.2006
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.9396
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.7912
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.6099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.7583
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.0193
