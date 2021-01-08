USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee snaps three-day downtrend, eyes 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stands on a slippery ground after stepping back from 21-day SMA.
  • Downward sloping trend line from November, 100-day SMA add to the upside filters

USD/INR drops to the intraday low of 73.31, down 0.16% on a day, declining for the first time in last four days, while heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the quote reverses from 21-day SMA amid normal RSI conditions, which in turn suggests further losses on the card.

Although 73.20 becomes imminent support, the 73.00 and October 2020 low near 72.95 becomes the key levels to watch during the pair’s further downside.

In a case where USD/INR bears dominate past-72.95, the yearly low around 72.85 and the September 2020 bottom near 72.76 will be the key to follow.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA level of 73.47 isn’t a green signal for the USD/INR bull’s entry as 100-day SMA near 73.70 will precede downward sloping trend lines from November, respectively around 73.75 and 73.85 to challenge the further advances.

Also, the 74.00 round-figure and the previous month’s peak surrounding 74.15 are additional resistance that challenges the USD/INR bulls.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.3177
Today Daily Change -0.1439
Today Daily Change % -0.20%
Today daily open 73.4616
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.4754
Daily SMA50 73.8432
Daily SMA100 73.7183
Daily SMA200 74.6091
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.4974
Previous Daily Low 73.088
Previous Weekly High 73.6025
Previous Weekly Low 72.9768
Previous Monthly High 74.1215
Previous Monthly Low 72.9768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.341
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.2444
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.2006
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.9396
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.7912
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.6099
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.7583
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.0193

 

 

