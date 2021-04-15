USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee set to drop further below 75.50 on bullish flag confirmation

  • USD/INR stays well bid after confirming a bullish chart pattern.
  • Receding bearish bias of MACD directs the run-up towards one-week-old previous support line.
  • Pullback moves need to revisit sub-75.00 area to recall the sellers.

USD/INR remains on the front foot around 75.35, up 0.45% intraday, amid the initial Indian session trading on Thursday. In doing so, the quote defies the recent consolidation by breaking above a short-term falling channel pattern, part of the bullish flag.

The confirmation of a bullish chart pattern joins the receding bearish bias of the MACD to direct USD/INR bulls towards the monthly high, also the highest since July, around 75.50.

However, the quote’s further upside will be tamed by the previous support line from April 08, around 75.50 by the press time.

Meanwhile, the 75.00 threshold restricts the quote’s short-term downside ahead of the flag’s support line around 74.80.

It should, however, be noted that the USD/INR weakness past-74.80 will make it vulnerable to revisit the April 08 low near 74.18 before highlighting the monthly low of 73.16.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.344
Today Daily Change 0.3325
Today Daily Change % 0.44%
Today daily open 75.0115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.469
Daily SMA50 73.0764
Daily SMA100 73.2325
Daily SMA200 73.6814
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.2681
Previous Daily Low 74.9774
Previous Weekly High 75.0952
Previous Weekly Low 73.2063
Previous Monthly High 73.958
Previous Monthly Low 72.2569
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.0884
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.1571
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.9032
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.795
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.6125
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.1939
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.3764
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.4846

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

