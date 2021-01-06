USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers to have a bumpy road above 73.00

- USD/INR eases from intraday high while keeping Tuesday’s gains.
- 50-bar SMA, one-month-old horizontal resistance challenge the buyers.
- Sellers await downside break of 73.00 for fresh entries.
USD/INR trims the early Asian gains while receding to 73.15 during the initial hour of the Indian session on Wednesday. Even so, the quote stays positive while keeping the initial week’s recovery moves amid bullish MACD.
It should, however, be noted that 50-bar SMA at 73.25 restricts the pair’s immediate upside moves ahead of directing USD/INR bulls toward the lows marked on December 02 and 17, near 73.40/41.
Though, a clear run-up beyond 73.41 will not hesitate to challenge December’s high near 74.15. During the run-up, the quote may pause near the 74.00 round-figure.
Alternatively, 73.10 and the 73.00 round-figure can restrict short-term USD/INR downside before directing sellers to the monthly low of 72.85.
In a case where USD/INR bears refrain from stepping back around 72.85, the September low of 72.76 becomes the key as it holds the gate for further downside towards the early 2020 tops near 72.20.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.1695
|Today Daily Change
|0.0495
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|73.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.5198
|Daily SMA50
|73.8818
|Daily SMA100
|73.7521
|Daily SMA200
|74.6398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.2735
|Previous Daily Low
|72.9882
|Previous Weekly High
|73.6025
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.9768
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1215
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.9768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.1645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.842
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.2662
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.4125
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.5515
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.23 amid a likely Dem lead in Georgia's run-offs
EUR/USD trades around 1.2300, retreating from a 33-month high of 1.2327. Risk sentiment weakens, pushing stocks lower and the anti-risk dollar higher. Democrat lead in Georgia elections triggers fears of greater regulation and high taxes.
GBP/USD regains 1.3600 ahead of Georgia verdict, Bailey
GBP/USD prints mild losses as greenback marks a corrective pullback from a multi-month low. UK PM Johnson sounds cautiously optimistic amid vaccine hopes. Democrats are so far leading the race to Senate. UK PMI, Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The focus remains on the results of US Senate election, ADP data and the FOMC minutes.
Breaking: Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000
Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.