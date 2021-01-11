USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers pierce 21-day SMA amid most bullish MACD in 13 days

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR refreshes two week high as it crosses 21-day SMA.
  • MACD conditions, successful bounce off 73.00 favor bulls.

USD/INR takes the bids near the intraday high of 73.51, up 0.16% on a day, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair jumps past-21-day SMA while rising to the highest since December 29.

Not only an upside break of immediate Simple Moving Average (SMA) but MACD conditions also favor USD/INR buyers. The MACD rises to the strongest levels since December 23 by press time.

As a result, USD/INR bulls eye a falling trend line from November 04, at 73.67 now, before targeting a 50-day SMA level of 73.80.

It should be noted that the 74.00 round-figures and December’s peak around 74.12 will lure the pair buyers beyond 50-day SMA.

Alternatively, a failure to keep a 21-day SMA breakout will recall a 73.30 level on the chart. Though, USD/INR sellers will wait for a clear downside break of the 73.00 threshold for fresh entries.

Following that, the monthly low, also the lowest since September 2020, near 72.85, will be in the spotlight.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.4825
Today Daily Change 0.1031
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 73.3794
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.4569
Daily SMA50 73.8208
Daily SMA100 73.7028
Daily SMA200 74.5939
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.4932
Previous Daily Low 73.2045
Previous Weekly High 73.4974
Previous Weekly Low 72.8565
Previous Monthly High 74.1215
Previous Monthly Low 72.9768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.3148
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.3829
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.2248
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.0703
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.9361
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.5136
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.6478
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.8023

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits three-week lows below 1.2200

EUR/USD hits three-week lows below 1.2200

The oversold safe-haven US dollar is drawing bids and pushing EUR/USD lower below 1.22. The uptick in the US treasury yields fuels losses in the US stock futures and power gains in the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3500 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3500 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day, flirts with multi-day lows below 1.3500. UK’s covid figures hover around record top, rolls up for more vaccinations. UK’s Sunak may delay tax hike.

GBP/USD News

Gold bounces off multi-day low, flits with 10-month-old support line

Gold bounces off multi-day low, flits with 10-month-old support line

Gold remains on the back foot despite recent corrective pullback. Sustained break of 200-day SMA, most bearish MACD in six weeks favor gold sellers.The $1,800 threshold can offer intermediate support. 

Gold news

Week Ahead: An extraordinary start to the year

Week Ahead: An extraordinary start to the year

What an extraordinary start to the year. While next week should be much quieter, it won’t be without action. US politics is unlikely to go quiet with talk continuing of possible impeachment proceedings against Trump, Covid is wreaking havoc once again. 

Read more

US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA

US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA

DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures