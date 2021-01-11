USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers pierce 21-day SMA amid most bullish MACD in 13 days

- USD/INR refreshes two week high as it crosses 21-day SMA.
- MACD conditions, successful bounce off 73.00 favor bulls.
USD/INR takes the bids near the intraday high of 73.51, up 0.16% on a day, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair jumps past-21-day SMA while rising to the highest since December 29.
Not only an upside break of immediate Simple Moving Average (SMA) but MACD conditions also favor USD/INR buyers. The MACD rises to the strongest levels since December 23 by press time.
As a result, USD/INR bulls eye a falling trend line from November 04, at 73.67 now, before targeting a 50-day SMA level of 73.80.
It should be noted that the 74.00 round-figures and December’s peak around 74.12 will lure the pair buyers beyond 50-day SMA.
Alternatively, a failure to keep a 21-day SMA breakout will recall a 73.30 level on the chart. Though, USD/INR sellers will wait for a clear downside break of the 73.00 threshold for fresh entries.
Following that, the monthly low, also the lowest since September 2020, near 72.85, will be in the spotlight.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.4825
|Today Daily Change
|0.1031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|73.3794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.4569
|Daily SMA50
|73.8208
|Daily SMA100
|73.7028
|Daily SMA200
|74.5939
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.4932
|Previous Daily Low
|73.2045
|Previous Weekly High
|73.4974
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.8565
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1215
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.9768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.3148
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.2248
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.0703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.9361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5136
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.6478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.8023
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.