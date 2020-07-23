USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers cheer inverted hammer above 74.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR respected bullish candlestick formation to stay beyond 74.50 the previous day.
  • Nearly oversold RSI, short-term support line offer extra challenges to the sellers.
  • An upside clearance of 75.27 will accelerate the recovery moves, late-March lows will follow the nearby support lines.

USD/INR trades around 74.65 as the Indian session opens on Thursday. The pair’s previous two-day gains could be traced to inverted hammer bullish candlestick formation on the daily chart. Also supporting the buyers are RSI conditions and nearness to the key support lines from April-end and early-June.

As a result, the bulls can aim for the June 02 bottom surrounding 75.00 during the further upside, a break of which will escalate the pair’s pullback towards a falling trend line from June 19, at 75.27.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s run-up past-75.27 will confirm a seven-week-old rising wedge formation, which in turn can challenge June month’s peak of 76.50. Though, 100-day SMA close to 75.51 may offer an intermediate halt.

On the downside, the pair’s break below 74.50 will negate the bullish candlestick formation but further weakness will be confined by a downward sloping trend line from April 30, at 74.40 now.

Additionally, the lower line of the said rising wedge formation, at 74.25, will add filters to the quote’s extra south-run past-74.40.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.665
Today Daily Change 0.0550
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 74.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.073
Daily SMA50 75.4676
Daily SMA100 75.5119
Daily SMA200 73.4382
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.835
Previous Daily Low 74.5052
Previous Weekly High 75.575
Previous Weekly Low 74.8976
Previous Monthly High 76.5076
Previous Monthly Low 74.9786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.709
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.6312
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.4651
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.3202
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.1353
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.795
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.9799
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.1248

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.

Gold News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.  

Read more

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures