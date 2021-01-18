USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers aim for monthly trend line above 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR pierces 100-bar SMA while extending Friday’s upside.
  • Bullish MACD favor pair buyers, 200-bar SMA adds to the resistance.
  • Monthly horizontal support restricts short-term downside ahead of 72.85.

USD/INR remains on the front foot near 73.24, up 0.10% intraday, during the initial Indian trading session on Monday. In doing so, the quote pierces 100-bar SMA amid bullish MACD while stretching Friday’s recovery moves.

However, a downward sloping trend line from December 22, at 73.38 now, followed by a 200-bar SMA level of 73.48, probe the USD/INR buyers.

Also acting as an upside barrier is the monthly peak surrounding 73.56 and December 23 low near 73.65.

In a case where the USD/INR bulls manage to cross 73.65, the previous month’s peak near 74.12 should return to the charts.

Meanwhile, failures to stay above 100-bar SMA, currently around 73.25, can fetch the quote back to a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since December 31, around 73.00-72.96.

During the USD/INR weakness past-72.96, the monthly low of 72.85 and September’s bottom close to 72.75 will lure the bears.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.248
Today Daily Change 0.0755
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 73.1725
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.3686
Daily SMA50 73.7153
Daily SMA100 73.6674
Daily SMA200 74.5262
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.3264
Previous Daily Low 73.0218
Previous Weekly High 73.569
Previous Weekly Low 72.9795
Previous Monthly High 74.1215
Previous Monthly Low 72.9768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.1381
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.0207
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.8689
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.716
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.3253
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.4782
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood

EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign

GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign

GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers

Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers

Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.

Gold news

Calm before the stock storm

Calm before the stock storm

The cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio (CAPE) is among the most potent academic finance concepts. It estimated long-term equity returns reliably. 150 years of equity market history is plotted in the first chart below.

Read more

DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high

DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high

US dollar index (DXY) stays positive around 90.81 during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge extends the upside break of a descending trend line from December 07 towards a fresh high since December 21.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures