USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee seesaws near 73.50 despite RBI Governor’s optimism

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains directionless, offered of late, after September’s heaviest daily loss.
  • RBI Governor Das expects Q2 to be better than Q1.
  • US President Biden’s six-pronged strategy, Xi-Biden talks favor sentiment of late.
  • Indian holiday, light calendar elsewhere to restrict pair moves.

USD/INR struggles for a clear direction despite the latest weakness to 73.51 as European traders brace for Friday’s bell.

The Indian rupee (INR) pair dropped the most in one month the previous day on the US dollar weakness. Following that, the risk-on mood and an off in India troubles the USD/INR traders.

A slump in the US Treasury yields and the Fed policymakers’ indecision over the next moves, while also favoring the tapering and worrying about the covid conditions, mainly weighed down the US dollar index the previous day.

Recently, US President Joe Biden’s cautious optimism while conveying the six-pronged strategy and talks with Chinese President Xi Jin Ping seems to have underpinned the risk-on mood.

Details suggest that the US side refrains from being too optimistic and term talks as ‘a a broad, strategic discussion’. On the other hand, Chinese media said, “Xi and Biden had a candid conversation on US-China ties.”

It should be noted that Biden’s push for vaccinations and masks join the UK’s approval for booster shots of the covid vaccines to add to the market’s slightly positive mood.

On the same line were comments from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, from a series of online agenda-setting debates organized by The Indian Express and the Financial Times, per Reuters. The RBI Governor expressed optimism about a recovery in the Covid-hit economy, stating the current quarter (July-September) will be better than the previous (June) quarter, per Reuters.

On the other hand, COVID-19 fears join Australia’s readiness to tease China, by canceling the port agreement, challenges the market optimism and favor the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.

Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops for the second consecutive day, down 0.05% around 92.47 by the press time, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.1 basis points (bps) to regain 1.31% levels. Further, the stock futures in the US and Europe also remain positive at the latest.

Moving on, an off in India and a light calendar in the US, with only Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August, expected 0.6% MoM versus 1.0% prior, USD/INR traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

USD/INR failure to cross 100-DMA, around 73.85, followed by a downside break of 200-DMA level of 73.58, keeps the pair sellers hopeful to revisit the latest swing lows near 72.90.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.484
Today Daily Change -0.0469
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 73.5309
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.7471
Daily SMA50 74.1761
Daily SMA100 73.8694
Daily SMA200 73.5879
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.8625
Previous Daily Low 73.5006
Previous Weekly High 73.6506
Previous Weekly Low 72.8965
Previous Monthly High 74.5575
Previous Monthly Low 72.911
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.6388
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.7242
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.4001
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.2694
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.0382
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.7621
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9933
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.124

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

