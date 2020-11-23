USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rises to two-week high, 73.95 in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR drops to the fresh low since November 10 ahead of Indian market’s open.
  • Downbeat RSI conditions, one-week-old falling trend line favor sellers.
  • A confluence of 200-bar SMA, ascending trend line from October 09 and 50% Fibonacci retracement challenge the bears.

USD/INR stays mildly offered around 74.05, down 0.13% intraday, before the Indian markets open for Monday’s trading. In doing so, the pair trades near the early November lows while eyeing the confluence of key technical indicators amid receding RSI conditions.

It should additionally be noted that the 74.00 theshold can offer a filter to the downside targeting the 73.98/95 support joint including 200-bar SMA, a six-week-old rising trend line and 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-November upside.

If at all the USD/INR sellers keep the reins past-73.95, the monthly bottom around 73.65 will be on their radars.

Meanwhile, buyers are less likely to look for entries unless the quote crosses a falling trend line from November 13, at 74.26 now, a break of which will aim for one-week-long horizontal resistance near 74.32.

In a case where the USD/INR buyers dominate past-74.32, 74.80 and the monthly top near 74.98/99 will be in the spotlight.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.0623
Today Daily Change -0.0953
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 74.1576
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.2654
Daily SMA50 73.8026
Daily SMA100 74.154
Daily SMA200 74.6467
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.2907
Previous Daily Low 74.081
Previous Weekly High 74.6046
Previous Weekly Low 74.0672
Previous Monthly High 74.693
Previous Monthly Low 72.9572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.2106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.1611
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.0622
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.9668
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.8526
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.2719
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.3861
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.4815

 

 

