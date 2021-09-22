USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee revisits sub-74.00 zone, off monthly low ahead of Fed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR keeps pullback from the highest levels since August 27.
  • Upbeat market sentiment, mainly due to China headlines, favors Asian currencies.
  • ADB’s cautious optimism, US debt limit chatters are extra catalysts to watch.
  • Fed tapering becomes the key concern for markets, geopolitics, covid headlines are important too.

USD/INR remains pressured around intraday low after stepping back from the monthly peak during early Wednesday. That said, the Indian rupee (INR) pair takes clues from the risk-on mood in Asia while paying a little heed to the firmer US Dollar Index (DXY) and the pre-Fed caution, not to forget slightly covid infections in India.

Risk appetite improves as the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) safeguards money flow against struggled real-estate major Evergrande with a heavy liquidity injection, of around 110 billion yuan. Also, the firm’s announcement to pay coupons on the expiry date of September 23, previously doubted, add to the risk-on mood.

Further, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath sounded optimistic over China’s ability to tame the fears emanating from the real-estate firm.  On the same line were hopes of the extension to the US debt limit expiry the House votes 217-207 to favor temporary government funding and debt limit increase debate.

However, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said, “Developing Asia's economic rebound this year could be dented by the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant,” per Reuters while challenging the optimists. On the same line were headlines from Bloomberg suggesting the European Union (EU) and the US aim to pledge more enforcement to curb China's risk. Additionally, an increase in India’s virus-led daily deaths and COVID-19 infections, recently by 383 and 26,964 versus 252 and 26,115 reported yesterday, test USD/INR bears.

While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures snap a four-day downtrend to print 0.15% intraday gains by the press time while the US 10-year Treasury yields fade initial strength around 1.32%. However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.258, up 0.08% intraday by the press time.

Looking forward, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcement will be important to watch as markets do expect tapering hints but Chairman Jerome Powell isn’t famous for his bullish outlook.

Technical analysis

Although a three-week-old support line and 200-DMA challenges the USD/INR bears, respectively around 73.55 and 73.60, the pair buyers need to provide a daily closing beyond a downward sloping resistance line from late July and 50-DMA, around 74.00, to keep the reins.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.715
Today Daily Change -0.0739
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 73.7889
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.4941
Daily SMA50 74.019
Daily SMA100 73.814
Daily SMA200 73.5842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.8
Previous Daily Low 73.5665
Previous Weekly High 73.7915
Previous Weekly Low 73.352
Previous Monthly High 74.5575
Previous Monthly Low 72.911
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.7108
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.6557
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.637
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.485
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.4035
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.8704
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9519
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.1038

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms

EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed

GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed

GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.

GBP/USD News

Gold sees elusive recovery toward $1,780, Fed eyed

Gold sees elusive recovery toward $1,780, Fed eyed

Gold prices print minute gains on Wednesday and lack conviction to break $1,780 convincingly due to a sudden uptick in the greenback following a show from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). FOMC volatility, improved risk sentiment exert pressure on the higher side.

Gold News

Dogecoin price heads south toward $0.10, DOGE bulls show little opposition

Dogecoin price heads south toward $0.10, DOGE bulls show little opposition

Dogecoin price action points to a continuation of the downside pressure it has experienced over the last month. Little supportive price action exists as bulls continue to disappear and fade away. Doge continues to drift lower as bears maintain a relentless assault against the bulls.

Read more

Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot

Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot

No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures